The West Rusk Raiders became this year’s champions for the Hawkins Holiday Hoops tournament with a 49-39 victory over the Harmony Eagles on Friday night. To earn their spot in that final game, they narrowly overcame both Edgewood (60-59) and East Texas Homeschool Sports (48-46) on Wednesday and Thursday.
All three games were highly competitive with razor-thin scoring margins throughout, something that head coach Brian Keith joked was bad for his heart.
In the Harmony game, the Raiders took an early lead but had to play catch up after they lost it in the second quarter, where they only scored six points to Harmony’s 14. Keith praised their defensive efforts in both halves, but during halftime he had to get on them to focus on what they needed to do offensively. “You’ve either got to score or I’ve got to get you out,” he says he told certain players.
The Raiders bounced back aggressively, scoring 21 points to Harmony’s four in the third. Despite the Eagles outscoring them 11-12 in the fourth, the Raiders had enough of a cushion to maintain their steady lead.
“I’m real proud of them. They did real good,” added Keith. “We haven’t played a district game yet so this was a tune-up for it. It was nice to get this.”
Scorers for the Raiders were Andon Mata (13), Jimmie Harper (10), Cole Jackson (10), Jaxon Farquhar (eight), Geremiah Smith (seven), Carson Martin (two) and Noah Murphy (one).
The Raiders who made rebounds are Farquhar (11), Mata (seven), Harper (six), Jackson (four), Smith (four), Murphy (two), Ty Harper (two) and Darren Nix (one).
In steals, Smith made four, Jackson made two and Tate Winings, Logan Chandler, Mata and Farquhar each made one. Jackson made four assists, Smith made three and Winings, Mata and Farquhar also added one each.
The Raiders (8-5) are set to play their first district game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Arp, following the Lady Raiders’ 5 p.m. game. It will be the Lady Raiders’ second district game. Results will not be in before our Tuesday deadline.