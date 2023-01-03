The West Rusk Raiders became this year’s champions for the Hawkins Holiday Hoops tournament with a 49-39 victory over the Harmony Eagles on Friday night. To earn their spot in that final game, they narrowly overcame both Edgewood (60-59) and East Texas Homeschool Sports (48-46) on Wednesday and Thursday. 

All three games were highly competitive with razor-thin scoring margins throughout, something that head coach Brian Keith joked was bad for his heart. 

