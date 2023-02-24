The West Rusk Raiders (16-3A) triumphed 59-49 over the Daingerfield Tigers (15-3A) to become Bi-District basketball champions on Tuesday night. It’s the first time the Raiders made it to the playoffs since the 2017-2018 season where they lost in the first round to White Oak, and their first playoff win since 2009-2010.
The Raiders led the whole game,17-7 after the first, 34-14 at the half and 50-28 after the third. Their dominance on the court wavered briefly in the fourth quarter where Daingerfield outscored them 21-11 but the closest the Tigers got to narrowing the gap near the end was still 10 points.
“I thought we played really well early and really sloppy late,” said head coach Brian Keith. “That’s what happens sometimes when you get ahead and your intensity goes down.”
Keith expressed how proud he was of the team for getting this far after West Rusk was out of the playoffs for years. He praised the performances of
Jimmie Harper who led the team in scoring with 28 points, Jaxon Farquhar for his rebounds and big plays and their defensive specialists like Ty Harper who Keith selected to guard Daingerfield’s best player.
A dunk by Ty in the fourth quarter with an assist from Smith was one of the highlights of the game.
Other top scorers for the Raiders besides Jimmie were Geremiah Smith (10) and Farquhar (nine). Of their 49 rebounds Jimmie made 13, Smith made 10, Farquhar made 10 and Ty made six.
The Raiders will play Hooks (14-3A) in their Area contest at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Jack Arnwine Gym in Pittsburg. Hooks has a 28-5 overall record and was 11-1 in district play.