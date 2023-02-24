The West Rusk Raiders (16-3A) triumphed 59-49 over the Daingerfield Tigers (15-3A) to become Bi-District basketball champions on Tuesday night. It’s the first time the Raiders made it to the playoffs since the 2017-2018 season where they lost in the first round to White Oak, and their first playoff win since 2009-2010. 

The Raiders led the whole game,17-7 after the first, 34-14 at the half and 50-28 after the third. Their dominance on the court wavered briefly in the fourth quarter where Daingerfield outscored them 21-11 but the closest the Tigers got to narrowing the gap near the end was still 10 points.

