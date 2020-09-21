The West Rusk Raiders, unfortunately, lost 14-36 on Friday night, Sept.11, in a football game against the Mineola Yellowjackets away game. The West Rusk Raiders didn’t go down without a fight, but the Yellowjackets took control of the game after halftime, and the game ended in a loss for West Rusk.
The first quarter was quick to conclude that both teams had even footing, by scoring a touchdown each. The second quarter was not quite as easy, as both were determined to not let either team get ahead on the scoreboard.
But after halftime, it seemed as if the Yellowjackets had taken their gameplay up a notch, and managed to score 20 points during the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Raiders scored another touchdown, but couldn’t stop the Yellowjackets from scoring an extra 9 points.
The Raiders walked away from the game disappointed though not broken. This was just one game, and they have more to come. The next opponent would become a stepping stone for the team.
On Sept. 18, just this past Friday, the Raiders played against the Malakoff Tigers in a non-conference home game. The Tigers came off a loss as well to play against the Raiders. The overall wins-losses score before Friday for the Malakoff Tigers was 1-2, while the Raiders were sitting at 0-2. The results from the game will come in the next edition.