The West Rusk Raiders’ exhilarating 41-37 win over Waskom in their area playoff game had them experiencing the full gamut of emotions on Thursday night. They went from hanging on to an early lead throughout the first half, briefly sprinting ahead of Waskom in an intense third quarter which featured a brawl on the field, suddenly losing their lead for the first time in late the fourth quarter before finally overcoming the Wildcats with just seconds to spare.
It was always destined to be an intense game thanks to West Rusk and Waskom’s longtime rivalry. Two years ago, the Wildcats ended the Raiders’ season in the third-round regional playoff game. After achieving their win over Pewitt last week, Raiders players were openly excited upon hearing that a Waskom rematch was up next, this time in the second round.
The Raiders set the tone right after their kickoff when Waskom fumbled the ball at their 18 and Tate Winings smoothly scooped it up for a touchdown. After just 13 seconds, the Raiders had a 7-0 lead.
Despite a consistently strong defense by the Raiders which kept slowing them down, Waskom managed to tie up the game by the eight-minute mark. The rest of the first quarter saw both offenses making little progress down the field.
Early in quarter two, the Raiders turned around a tricky situation after receiving the kickoff way down at their own five-yard line. They struggled to get out of their red zone, being pushed as far back as their two-yard line. Then Geremiah Smith got open just in time to receive Andon Mata’s pass and he ran 90 yards for the Raiders’ second touchdown of the night.
The Raiders almost held Waskom back for the rest of the half only for the determined Wildcats to slip through their defenses with only 55 seconds left. The Raiders maintained the lead when Waskom missed the extra point, putting them at 14-13 at halftime.
The Raiders’ offense was on fire in the third quarter, scoring touchdowns with Noah Murphy, Smith for the second time, and Ty Harper. The Wildcats answered Murphy’s touchdown with one of their own but missed their two-point conversion attempt. After Harper’s touchdown, the score stood at 34-19, the Raiders’ biggest lead so far.
Tempers flared on the field and a fight broke out at the line of scrimmage. The bulk of Waskom’s team swarmed the field while West Rusk’s coaches kept the majority of their players from rushing in. When it was cleared up, two players, one from each team, were ejected from the game.
The incident didn’t seem to faze Waskom as they came charging back in the final minutes of the third quarter. They added two more touchdowns, one made possible by an interception. They missed their PATs both times, putting the score at 34-31 going into the fourth quarter. A bad snap and punt by the Raiders put Waskom in very good field position at the 30. Too good for the Raiders to stop them. Waskom squeaked through and got an arms-length touchdown. The Raiders blocked the extra point, but Waskom had the lead at 37-34.
Now the Raiders looked a little shaken. A couple of incomplete passes later they suffered a turnover on downs, giving Waskom possession with just over four minutes left. There was now a palpable feeling throughout the Raiders’ sidelines that the game could slip away.
The Raiders’ defense kept their composure under tremendous pressure. At a crucial juncture, they firmly stopped Waskom one-yard short of the first down they needed. The ball went to the Raiders with just 2:19 left in the game. With no timeouts left, the Raiders worked like a machine and wasted no time as they moved methodically down the field with passes to Jimmie Harper, Smith and Ty Harper. When Smith successfully leaped to catch Mata’s game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone, only 11 seconds remained on the clock.
Even as celebrations broke out on the Raiders’ sidelines, Mata could be heard telling his teammates to focus. “It’s not over yet!” The Raiders did their last kickoff and Waskom never got far. The victory secured, the Raiders erupted with cheers and hugs. Some players could be seen collapsing on the turf, overcome with relief. Discussing those thrilling final seconds where he met their greatest challenge of the night, Mata said he gave all credit to the defense for putting them in that position. “They gave us the chance,” he said.
The Raiders’ next opponent will be the winner of the Hooks and Harmony game to be played Friday, Nov. 18.