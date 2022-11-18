The West Rusk Raiders’ exhilarating 41-37 win over Waskom in their area playoff game had them experiencing the full gamut of emotions on Thursday night. They went from hanging on to an early lead throughout the first half, briefly sprinting ahead of Waskom in an intense third quarter which featured a brawl on the field, suddenly losing their lead for the first time in late the fourth quarter before finally overcoming the Wildcats with just seconds to spare. 

 It was always destined to be an intense game thanks to West Rusk and Waskom’s longtime rivalry. Two years ago, the Wildcats ended the Raiders’ season in the third-round regional playoff game. After achieving their win over Pewitt last week, Raiders players were openly excited upon hearing that a Waskom rematch was up next, this time in the second round. 

