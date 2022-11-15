The West Rusk Raiders overcame frigid rain and wind to defeat the Paul Pewitt Brahmas 36-0 in their bi-district playoff opener on Friday night. Despite such a lopsided score, the game started off slowly and turned into a second-half blowout.

The long, scoreless first half saw both teams’ defenses holding up strong. “Defensively we played outstanding in the first half. And we knew coming in that their offensive had really been starting to click,” said head coach Nick Harrison. He praised their defensive coaching staff headed by Brent Milby for the game plan they came up with earlier in the week and excellent execution by the players. “Everyone did their job. Their job just fed off of each other and they stuck with it. So I was really proud of them.”

