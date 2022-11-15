The West Rusk Raiders overcame frigid rain and wind to defeat the Paul Pewitt Brahmas 36-0 in their bi-district playoff opener on Friday night. Despite such a lopsided score, the game started off slowly and turned into a second-half blowout.
The long, scoreless first half saw both teams’ defenses holding up strong. “Defensively we played outstanding in the first half. And we knew coming in that their offensive had really been starting to click,” said head coach Nick Harrison. He praised their defensive coaching staff headed by Brent Milby for the game plan they came up with earlier in the week and excellent execution by the players. “Everyone did their job. Their job just fed off of each other and they stuck with it. So I was really proud of them.”
The miserable weather conditions were one reason the Raiders’ offense struggled early on. Biting winds blasted the rain sideways throughout the game, obscuring visibility and numbing limbs.
Harrison also credited Pewitt with “giving us stuff that we hadn’t seen.” Keeping the Brahmas under control in the first half enabled the Raiders’ offensive coaches to come up with the adjustments the team needed. “Just trust what we got to do,” Harrison said he told the players at halftime.
The turning point came midway through the third quarter when the Raiders blocked Pewitt’s punt and recovered the ball at their own 30. Two plays later they had a touchdown carried by Noah Murphy.
It was like a switch had flipped. Looking rejuvenated, the Raiders’ offense took off, adding one more touchdown in the third and three more in the fourth, carried once more by Murphy and the others by Tate Winings, quarterback Andon Mata and Will Jackson. The Raiders’ sidelines looked so boisterous and happy you wouldn’t know the team was so cold that they could barely feel their fingers.
When it was over, the Raiders lingered on the chilly field just long enough to accept their bi-district trophy before sprinting to the warmth of the locker rooms.
The Raiders will face Waskom at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Tatum Eagles Stadium for their area championship game.