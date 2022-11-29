Multiple members of the West Rusk Raiders varsity football team were selected by district coaches for All District 2022 honors this week. 

District Superlative winners were senior QB Andon Mata, named District MVP, senior Calvin Mason, named Defensive Lineman of the Year and senior Jimmie Harper, named District Defensive MVP.

