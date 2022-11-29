Multiple members of the West Rusk Raiders varsity football team were selected by district coaches for All District 2022 honors this week.
District Superlative winners were senior QB Andon Mata, named District MVP, senior Calvin Mason, named Defensive Lineman of the Year and senior Jimmie Harper, named District Defensive MVP.
Offensive First Team selections were senior WR Will Jackson, senior WR Geremiah Smith, junior RB Noah Murphy, senior OL Koal Minor, senior OL Alan Sandoval and junior OL Kason Reed.
Defensive First Team selections were senior OLB Tate Winings, senior DL Braden Walker, senior DB Carson Martin, junior DB Ty Harper and junior LB Xander Mason.
Sophomore Cole Jackson was selected Utility Player of the Year. Junior Baylee Hughes was named West Rusk’s Special Teams Player of the Year.
Named to the Offensive Second All District Team was senior WR Key'Shawn Lewis, junior OL Craver Green and junior OL Chris Martinez. Second Team Defense selections were sophomore DL Travion Anthony and senior DB Wesley Griffin.
Offensive Honorable Mentions were junior RB/FB Luis Sanchez and sophomore OL Ignacio Avendano.