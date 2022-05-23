The West Rusk varsity baseball team played in the regional quarterfinals round against White Oak this weekend in hopes to take another step closer to the UIL state championship this season.
As of Friday’s press deadline, the team who won the best out of three games was not yet determined.
The Raiders played the first game on Thursday night at TJC’s Mike Carter Field in Tyler. Final results from that match have not yet been made avaliable as of Friday’s press deadline.
The second game was held at 5 p.m. at Whitehouse High School’s baseball field.
Last weekend, the Raiders secured the area championship against Winnsboro 2-0.
In the first game of the area playoff round, West Rusk completely overpowered the Winnsboro Raiders 6-2.
The West Rusk Raiders certainly were not shy going into the first inning and took the lead. On the defensive side of the ball, West Rusk gave the Winnsboro Raiders no opportunities to make a run and score until well into the fourth quarter, but by then, West Rusk had already stacked up four runs.
Despite Winnsboro just barely slipping past them, the West Rusk Raiders quickly bounced back and put two more runs up on the board in the fifth inning, boosting their lead even more.
Winnsboro came back with another run in the sixth inning, but it was not enough to close the gap.
The next day’s game, and the second match of the area championship playoff round, saw very similar results, with West Rusk taking another victory 8-1.
The West Rusk Raiders attacked Winnsboro with the same overpowering strategies, and Winnsboro just could not bounce back.
Within four innings, the West Rusk Raiders had racked up six runs, while the Winnsboro Raiders could not get off the ground and stayed at zero.
In the fifth inning, Winnsboro found an opportunity to put a point up on the board and captalized on it to succesfully made a run.
Yet again, West Rusk came back stronger in the sixth inning with two more runs. And again, Winnsboro could not gain a foothold to take the lead.
If the West Rusk Raiders advance to the regional semi-finals round, they will play against the winner of the Pottsboro and Grandview match. Results from that match have not been finalized as of Friday’s press deadline.
The Pottsboro Cardinals currently hold a 9-3 conference record, placing second in their district.
Meanwhile, the Grandview Zebras hold a 6-1 conference record and took the district championship.
In recent history, the West Rusk Raiders have not faced either school yet.