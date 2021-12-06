After ending their season with a devastating playoff loss to the Daingerfield Tigers, the West Rusk Raiders earned multiple 9AAA Division 2 All-District awards.
Starting off, junior Anton was named the District MVP. Mata played as a quarterback for the Raiders and walked off the gridiron with 2,599 total passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns this season.
Senior Tormani Dixon earned the Defensive MVP title. Dixon was a defensive end and tight end for the Raiders. This season, he had 88 total tackles, 47 of which were solo, four quarterback sacks, and five caused fumbles.
Junior Osvaldo Avendano was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Sophomore Noah Murphy was named one of the Utility Players of the Year. Murphy played as an outside linebacker and runningback for the Raiders. This season, he had 58 total tackles, 42 of which were solo, three interceptions, and two caused fumbles.
For the first All-District team’s offense, runningback Jamal Ford, fullback Clayton Keith, wide-receiver Will Jackson, wide-receiver Omarion Anthony, offensive lineman Jorge Bustamante, offensive lineman Koal Minor, and offensive lineman Kason Reed all represented West Rusk on the roster. Combined, these athletes have a total of 1,172 receiving yards, 1,004 rushing yards, and 27 touchdowns from this season.
For the first All-District team’s defense, defensive lineman Calvin Mason, defensive lineman Brayden Walker, linebacker Jeremiah Edwards, linebacker Jimmie Harper, secondary Geremiah Smith, and secondary Ty Harper all made the roster. Combined, these students have 222 solo tackles from this season.
For special team awards, kicker & senior Alexis Magallanes was among the first All-District team’s special team. Magallanes made 79 PATS out of 83 attempts, which amounts to about a 95% accuracy for this year. Sophomore Xander Mason was named one of the Special Teams Player of the Year.
For the second All-District team’s offense, runningback Tate Winnings, wide-receiver Key’Shawn Lewis, tight end Jaxon Farquhar, and offensive linemen Oscar Gonzales were all on the roster. Combined, these athletes have about 1,070 rushing yards, 184 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns from this season.
For the second All-District team’s defense, linebacker Bryant Mason and secondary Wesley Griffin both represented West Rusk on the roster. By the end of the season, Mason walked off the gridiron with 67 solo tackles and Griffin with 44.
The West Rusk Raiders ended the season 12-1 and went undefeated in the district.