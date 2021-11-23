The undefeated West Rusk Raiders returned to the gridiron at 7 p.m. Friday night at the Driskell Stadium in Crockett, TX to battle against the New Waverly Bulldogs for the area championship title. Results were not avaliable as of press time.
Last week, the Raiders took the bi-district finalist title after demolishing the Hooks 64-26 at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium.
If the Raiders win the area championship, they will advance to regionals against the winner of the Daingerfield vs. Elysian Fields game sometime between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.
New Waverly is in the 12th district of 3A Division II, with the Newton Eagles, who was last season’s area finalist, but their season ended after a 36-44 loss to Pewitt. New Waverly also made it into the playoffs last season but was quickly knocked out by Waskom in the bi-district round.
This season, New Waverly returned 15 starters, with seven on offense and eight on defense. Notable players on the roster include quarterback Sebastine Amaro, runningback and linebacker Peyton Cooper, and kicker Adrian Zamudio.
Amaro tends to be a natural leader of the offense. Cooper is a force to be reckoned as a truly versatile player who wreaks havoc on both sides of the ball. Zamudio is one of the top small school kickers in the state with the range of over 50 yards.
Looking forward to next week’s regionals game, Daingerfield and Elysian Fields both walked onto the regional championship game with a 9-2 overall record. Daingerfield was undefeated during district play. Elysian Fields fell 12-42 to Waskom during their district.
Before district play began this season, Elysian Fields defeated Daingerfield 44-28, but Daingerfield still has a higher scoring average.
If West Rusk wins the regional championship, they will advance to the quarterfinals, against either Waskom, Troup, Newton, or De Kalb.
Last season, the West Rusk Raiders was a regional semifinalist, ending their season with a painful 14-56 loss against Waskom.