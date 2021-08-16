The West Rusk athletics program will be holding a Lady Raider varsity vs. alumni volleyball game fundraiser at the high school gym from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The gate fee is $5.
“If any girl has ever played as a West Rusk Lady Raider on the volleyball team, they are considered alumni,” head volleyball coach Melissa Abrams said. “It will be fun and exciting to see everybody play together.”
The concession stand will also be open.
Funds raised will go toward the West Rusk athletics program and the Lady Raiders.
Alumni players interested in competing can contact Abrams via email at abramsm@westruskisd.org. Participants will not need to pay the gate fee.
On Tuesday evening, the Lady Raiders opened the season with a total win over the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions in a non-district match at West Rusk’s high school gym. West Rusk won with 25-5 in the first set, 25-22 in the second set, and 25-17 in the final.
The Lady Raiders also played against Onalaska Thursday night in a home, non-district match. Onalaska walked away with a tough 2-1 victory. West Rusk won the first set 25-22 but lost the final two sets 23-25 and 14-15, respectively.
Last year, the team ended the season at an 11-13 overall record and fifth in the district. They also racked up 635 successful kills and 100 total blocks throughout last season.