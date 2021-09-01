Nick Harrison, the head football coach of the West Rusk Raiders, was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Week 1 Coach of the Week for the 3A division. This award comes after the Raiders opened their season Thursday night with a 38-14 win against the East Chambers Buccaneers.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football announced the Coaches of the Week in Tuesday’s Texas Football Today podcast that guest starred hall of fame announcer Craig Way. The podcast also discussed college football, reviewed high school football games, announced plays of the week, and more.
Harrison was chosen based on how he led his team to victory.
“Coach Harrison’s squad made a statement in 3A Division II with a dominate 38-14 win over a good 3A Division I squad,” Texas Football Today co-host Greg Tepper said.
The West Rusk Raiders are also currently ranked eighth in their division by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Harrison was promoted to West Rusk’s head football coach and athletic director in 2019.