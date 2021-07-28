West Rusk’s star volleyball player Kaelyn King signed a letter of commitment to play competitive volleyball as a Bethel College Thresher at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the West Rusk High School gymnasium. King will leave East Texas on Aug. 5th.
Bethel College is a private Christian college in North Newton, Kansas. In 2020, Washington Monthly ranked the college 14th in the nation. King will major in nursing.
Bethel College is affiliated with the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Threshers will play their first game on Aug. 20 against Oklahoma Panhandle State University and Peru State College.
Coaches from Bethel College reached out to volleyball coach Melissa Abrams three weeks ago looking for recent high school graduates looking to play college volleyball. Abrams passed the information along to King and her mother. Since the athletic department films every game, King sent the footage from two of her best games to the college.
“The [Bethel College] coach immediately texted and said, ‘I want her,’” Abrams said. “I said, ‘contact her.’ And I allowed her to be the adult. It was all her. The moment she called them, she talked about her ACT scores. They looked at her school GPA, which was phenomenal. And then they looked at her film and gave her a scholarship for academics and volleyball. So it can happen just overnight. You never know what you can do until you go do it.”