Despite the West Rusk Raiders fighting hard to take the lead, the Troup Tigers prevailed 46-42 during Friday night’s district game at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
With the loss, the Raiders move to a 7-8 record and a fifth-place ranking in the district.
West Rusk will not advance to the UIL playoffs this year.
The Troup Tigers managed to get ahead in the first quarter and hung on to their lead as West Rusk tried to keep up.
The Raiders came close to closing the gap and taking the lead in the third quarter, but they just could not quite overtake the Tigers.
At the end of the game, West Rusk had a 38% field goal scoring average while Troup held a 39% scoring average.
West Rusk’s Jaxon Farquhar lead the pack in this game as he put 16 points up on the scoreboard. He scored six two-point field goals and four free throws.
Farquhar also recorded eight offensive rebounds, eight defensive rebounds, two assists, and one block.
Behind him, Geremiah Smith added 10 points with one three-point field goal, three two-pointers, and one free throw.
He also had three offensive rebounds, three defensive rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block.
Keyshawn Lewis and Andon Mata contributed a combined 14 points for the Raiders.
Lewis scored three two-pointers and one free throw. He also recorded two offensive rebounds, one defensive rebound, two assists, and two steals.
Mata recorded one three-point field goal and two two-point field goals. He also added one offensive rebound, three defensive rebounds, one assist, and two steals.
Tate Winnings put two points on the scoreboard with a two-point field goal.
Jimmie Harper had one offensive rebound and two defensive rebounds.
The Troup Tigers advanced to the UIL basketball playoffs and played their first match on Tuesday night against White Oak. Results were not avaliable as of press time.