The West Rusk Raiders ended their road to the state championships after suffering a loss against the Daingerfield Tigers during the regional game on Thanksgiving Day. This loss was the Raiders’ first of the season.
With this win, the Daingerfield Tigers, with an 11-2 season record so far, will advance to the quarterfinals against the winner of Friday night’s Waskom vs. Newton game. Per UIL regulations this year, the quarterfinal games must be held sometime between Dec. 2 and Dec. 4.
West Rusk began the game by kicking off to Daingerfield. The Tigers began at their 25-yard line. With each play, Daingerfield crept down the field, but the Raiders’ defense held up just enough to prevent an early touchdown. In a third-down play, the Tigers fumbled the ball, and West Rusk swept in to recover it at their 22-yard line.
With about 10 minutes left in the quarter, West Rusk inched down the gridiron, but the Tigers’ defense cracked down on the Raiders. The Raiders could not break through and move the ball whatsoever in the first or second down. Finally, they slipped through the cracks in the third down and moved the ball six yards, but Daingerfield took them down. In the fourth down, West Rusk could not bring the ball the remaining four yards, and possession was turned over to the Tigers on their own 44-yard-line.
About five minutes remained in the first quarter as Daingerfield’s offense inched down the field again. They made it to the Raider 20-yard line, and the Tigers bulldozed through for the first touchdown of the night. Daingerfield went for a two-point conversion, but the Raiders blocked them.
West Rusk refused to stay behind for long. After bringing the ball to their 37-yard line, the Raiders offensive line appeared to struggle against a tough Tiger defense. But on the third down and only two minutes to go, quarterback Andon Mata threw an impressive 45-yard pass to wide-receiver Ty Harper for a touchdown. West Rusk’s Xander Mason went for the PAT this time and was successful, bringing the Raiders ahead.
However, the Tigers were out for revenge. With each play, they crept forward to the 13-yard line. A 13-yard pass to a Daingerfield wide-receiver in the endzone made for another touchdown. They went for another two-point conversion and successfully slipped past the Raiders.
Again, the Raiders struggled to find the holes in Daingerfield’s defense. They started with the ball on their 47-yard line, but the Tigers quickly pushed them back one yard. The Raiders could not move the ball whatsoever until the third down when they found a hole and ran the ball 13 yards before being taken down.
But Daingerfield kept a tight leash on West Rusk, and the Raiders could not move the ball forward. So, after their fourth down was up, possession was turned over to the Tigers at their 35-yard line.
The Tigers almost appeared to wear down the Raider defense as they broke through and sprinted to the four-yard line. A rushing touchdown widened the gap. However, West Rusk blocked Daingerfield’s two-point conversion attempt.
After forcing the Raiders to burn through their downs, Daingerfield regained possession of the ball at their 26-yard line. Quickly, they inched forward to the Raider 18-yard line, but West Rusk pushed them back one yard. A 19-yard pass to a Tiger scored a touchdown, and their two-point conversion was successful.
As the third quarter began, the Raiders returned to the field fired up. They broke through the Tigers’ defense and sprinted 35-yards before being taken down at the 8-yard line. They inched forward again, bringing the ball to the 3-yard line. Runningback Noah Murphy bulldozed into the endzone, scoring a touchdown. As usual, kicker Alexis Magallanes scored a successful PAT.
Daingerfield inched forward, but the Raider defense tightened up, eventually forcing them to burn through their downs. After a punt, the Raiders received possession of the ball at their own one-yard line.
Slowly but surely, the Raiders advanced down the gridiron. Runningback Jamal Ford’s 13-yard rushing touchdown helped close the gap. Magallanes’ PAT was successful.
Daingerfield received possession of the ball, but a fired-up West Rusk defense prevented them from scoring before the end of the quarter.
The fourth quarter started off with a bang from the Raiders as they quickly scored a 50-yard fumble return touchdown. Magallanes’ PAT tied the game.
But Daingerfield was not about to go down easily. A 24-yard pass to a Tiger wide-reciever scored a touchdown with a successful two-point conversion.
West Rusk appeared to struggle against the Daingerfield defense again, as they were unable to significantly advance down the field before turning possession over on downs.
Quickly, Daingerfield made their way into the redzone, and a nine-yard rushing touchdown again widened the gap. Their two-point conversion was successful.
The Raiders started at their 32-yard line with three minutes left in the game, but any hopes of gaining a lead were diminished as a Daingerfield Tiger intercepted a pass and gained possession at the Raider 27-yard-line.
Again, the Tigers wore down West Rusk’s defense, and a Daingerfield wide-reciever/defensive back broke through and scored a remarkable 71-yard rushing touchdown. The Raiders blocked their two-point conversion.
With mere seconds left on the board, West Rusk gained possession of the ball at their 25-yard line, but they couldn’t close the gap.
The West Rusk Raiders walked off the gridiron with the area finalist title in their 2021 season.
Last season, Daingerfield made it to the second round of the playoffs, where the Waskom Wildcats just barely defeated them 28-27.
Waskom and Newton faced off at the Nacogdoches Dragon Stadium Friday night. No results were avaliable as of press time.