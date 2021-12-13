The West Rusk Raiders basketball team met the Wells Pirates during a neutral tournament on Thursday and won 56-49.
After this match, fhe Raiders now sport a 3-4 overall record for this season, bouncing back after a loss to Martinsville.
West Rusk played the Gary Bobcats in a neutral tournament match on Friday. Results were not avaliable as of press time.
In the first quarter, both teams sized each other up. Yet, the Raiders came out ahead and lead 17-12.
The Pirates did not stay down in the second quarter, however. Both teams fought tooth-and-nail for the win, but a two-point field goal put Wells ahead. The score was 16-14 for the quarter.
West Rusk broke the tie and overpowered the Pirates in the third quarter. The Raiders rushed ahead to put 11 more points up on the scoreboard, leaving Wells in the dust with only four points.
Yet again, Wells bounced back by winning the final quarter 17-14. Despite this, West Rusk’s points outnumbered the Wells Pirates, and the Raiders took home the victory.
Both forward and guard Anton Mata and power forward Jaxon Farquhar lead the pack, putting 13 points each up on the scoreboard.
Mata scored one three-point field goal and five two-point field goals. Also, he had seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
Farquhar scored five two-point field goals and three free throws. He also had 13 rebounds, two assists, one block, and three steals.
Right behind them, small forward Geremiah Smith put 12 points up on the scoreboard for the Raiders. Smith had two three-point field goals and three two-point field goals. Also, he walked off the court with five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
Power forward Jimmie Harper scored 11 points for the Raiders, with one three-point field goal and four two-point field goals. Harper also had five defensive rebounds, assist, and two blocks.
Jamal Ford and Tate Winnings walked off the court with a combined seven points.
Next week, the West Rusk Raiders will meet the Tyler Classical Academy Eagles for a non-district match at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Details regarding where the match will take place were not avaliable as of press time.
The Tyler Classical Academy Eagles are 1-5 so far in the season before playing against King’s Academy on Friday. Results from the match were not avaliable as of press time.
The Eagles are also in the TAIAO division.
West Rusk will begin their district season on Dec. 31.