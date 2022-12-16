West Rusk students, coaches and family members gathered Wednesday morning at the High School gymnasium to celebrate National Signing Day for seniors Jimmie Harper, Will Jackson, Piper Morton and Calvin Mason. Baseball teammates Harper and Jackson both signed their National Letters of Intent to attend  and play baseball for South Arkansas Community College, softball player Piper Morton signed her letter to attend Texas Woman’s University and track and field athlete Calvin Mason signed his letter committing to Lamar University. 

“Be proud—this is a big moment,” said West Rusk athletic director and head football coach Nick Harrison at the start of the signing ceremony. “You’ve been representing the WR for the last ten years, now you can go represent someone else and we know you’ll do very well. We’re proud of you, we love you and we wish you all the best of luck.”

