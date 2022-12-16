West Rusk students, coaches and family members gathered Wednesday morning at the High School gymnasium to celebrate National Signing Day for seniors Jimmie Harper, Will Jackson, Piper Morton and Calvin Mason. Baseball teammates Harper and Jackson both signed their National Letters of Intent to attend and play baseball for South Arkansas Community College, softball player Piper Morton signed her letter to attend Texas Woman’s University and track and field athlete Calvin Mason signed his letter committing to Lamar University.
“Be proud—this is a big moment,” said West Rusk athletic director and head football coach Nick Harrison at the start of the signing ceremony. “You’ve been representing the WR for the last ten years, now you can go represent someone else and we know you’ll do very well. We’re proud of you, we love you and we wish you all the best of luck.”
Harper expressed his gratitude to his family for their support and to his coaches for getting his film out there to college scouts.
Jackson, who was also Harper’s teammate on the varsity football team that were Bi-District and Area champions this season, said he was glad they were going to the same school next year.
“All these years of hard work didn’t go to waste,” he added.
Morton is proud to be joining her older sister, Makanna, at university next year. “I try to work my best, my hardest to be able to do what my sister was able to do,” she said. Makanna is currently a junior at Texas Women’s University and the sisters will get to play on the same softball team together.
Mason, a multi-sport athlete who also played on the varsity football team, said he’s relieved that he’s gotten his college path taken care of. “I’m excited to compete at the next level,” he said, adding he’s looking forward to scoring some points in the Southland Conference. Mason competes in the shot put and discus track and field events.
Wednesday’s signees are about half of the ones West Rusk expects to have, according to Harrison. More will be signing their letters of intent in the spring.