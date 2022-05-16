West Rusk’s track and field team rewrote school history and broke records on Thursday afternoon at the UIL state meet at the University at Texas in Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium. Full results from the meet were not yet available as of Friday’s press deadline.
West Rusk’s Calvin Mason placed fourth in shot put with a 51.8-meter throw. Despite not receiving a medal, West Rusk still celebrated because he secured a new school record, beating it by a mere 0.2 meters. The previous record was set by Jake Jackson, the current high school principal, in 1997.
Alongside a new school record, the West Rusk boys’ 4x200-meter relay team brought home a state championship Thursday after finishing with a 1:27:33 time, putting them about a full second ahead of the runner-up team from Breckenridge. The members of this team are Ty’Mitchric Harper, Geremiah Smith, William Jackson, and Andon Mata.
The same team also competed in the boys’ 4x100-meter relay and placed sixth overall in the 3A division with a 42.40-second time. The state championship team from Atlanta won with a 41.74-second time.
Mata also competed in the boys’ 200-meter race and sealed fourth place with a 21.67-second time, missing a bronze medal by a mere 0.6 seconds.
When student-athletes from a school place, their school is awarded a specific number of points, and the school that has the most points in their division win an additonal award plaque. As of Friday’s press deadline, West Rusk ranks third overall for boys’ track and field with 30 points.
West Rusk was not the only school from Rusk County to advance to state competition. Tatum’s girls’ 4x400-meter relay team of Kerrigan Biggs, McKenzie Greenwood, Trinity Edwards, and Aliyah Portley; Greenwood in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles; CJ Fite in the boys’ discus throw; and Damien Smith in the boys’ 100-meter dash also advanced.
While the relay team did not place in the top nine, Greenwood placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a 46.47-second time.
Fite placed seventh overall in discus throw on Thursday 145.2 meter throw on his fifth attempt.
Smith secured fifth place overall on Thursday with a 10.87-second time. The state champion from Spearman won with a 10.24-second time.
At the time of Friday’s press deadline, Mount Enterprise, Laneville, Leverett’s Chapel, Carlisle, and Henderson athletes have not yet competed and therefore, their results were not yet avaliable. The UIL state track and field competition ran from Thursday through Saturday.