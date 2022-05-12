The West Rusk varsity baseball team has advanced to the Region 2 area championship match this weekend against the Winnsboro Raiders at after securing the bi-district championship against New Diana 2-0 last weekend.
The first game of the area championship round will be at 7 p.m. on Friday at Tyler’s Cumberland Academy high school, and the second game will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Grand Saline High School. If a third game is needed, it will take place 30 minutes after game two in Grand Saline.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders varsity softball team has moved on to the Region 2 quarterfinals this weekend against the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs at Hallsvile High School.
The first game will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, and the second will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
If needed, the Lady Raiders will play a third game, but details regarding a third game have not been released.
The Lady Raiders took on Gladewater in the bi-district round late last month and defeated the Lady Bears 2-0.
Last weekend, the Lady Raiders advanced to the area championship match against Winnsboro. After two matches, Winnsboro fell to West Rusk 2-0.
The West Rusk baseball team wrapped up district play with an 8-2 district record and cinched second place in their district.
The Lady Raiders softball team also maintained a successful season as they went undefeated in district play and secured the district championship with a first-place district ranking.
The Hughes Springs softball team also wrapped up their district play undefeated and in first place.
While the two teams have never played against each other in since at least 2008 in the programs’ histories, the Lady Mustangs hold a 6-0 record over Gladewater and a 2-0 record over Winnsboro.
Winnsboro went 8-1 in their district this season, and despite a single loss, they cinched the district championship.
Winnsboro also has not faced the West Rusk Raiders since at least 2008 in the programs’ histories, but Winnsboro holds a 1-0 record over Tatum.
West Rusk lost both district games against the Tatum Eagles this season.