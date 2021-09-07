West Rusk Raider Athletics announced their football team captains on their Facebook page last week before their season-opening win against East Chambers. Team captains are chosen by their teammates.
This year’s team captains are senior Bryant Mason, senior Alexis Magallanes, junior Clayton Keith, and junior Anton Mata. All four played for the West Rusk Raiders last season.
Mason plays as a wide receiver and inside linebacker. He was also a notable player on the offense against East Chambers.
Magallanes plays as a kicker. Against East Chambers, he was the key to an extra point conversion.
Keith plays as an inside linebacker. As a sophomore last season, Keith walked off the gridiron with 10 recieving yards.
Mata plays as a quarterback. He had a remarkable run last season as a sophomore and stood out at summer practices. Mata also was a key player against East Chambers.
Last season, the West Rusk team were district champions and made it three matches into the playoffs before getting knocked off by Waskom.
After week one of football, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranks the team eighth in the 3A Division II region. They also awarded their head coach, Nick Harrison, Week One Coach of the Week for class 3A.
The Raiders faced the Sabine Cardinals Friday night at West Rusk’s stadium. Results were not in before our printing deadline. In week one, the Cardinals won 34-24 against Spring Hill’s Panthers.