Overton 22, Carlisle 7 - District 19-2A: The Lady Indians got on board early on Friday with a triple by Kyra Holcomb. They were up 3-0 in the first but then fielding errors proved costly for them in the same inning. Overton jumped ahead 12-3 helped along by those errors, singles by Montana Tarkington, Alex Brown and Chelsea Jordan and doubles by Jordan and Ne’kila Weir. 

The Lady Mustangs followed that with a strong second inning as pitcher Brylie Smith struck out three in a row and they went on to collect eight more runs with multiple singles. 

