Overton 22, Carlisle 7 - District 19-2A: The Lady Indians got on board early on Friday with a triple by Kyra Holcomb. They were up 3-0 in the first but then fielding errors proved costly for them in the same inning. Overton jumped ahead 12-3 helped along by those errors, singles by Montana Tarkington, Alex Brown and Chelsea Jordan and doubles by Jordan and Ne’kila Weir.
The Lady Mustangs followed that with a strong second inning as pitcher Brylie Smith struck out three in a row and they went on to collect eight more runs with multiple singles.
Smith threw for three innings where she allowed eight hits, seven runs, struck out six and walked one. The Lady Mustangs had 12 hits. Kyuana Brown and Alex Brown drove in three runs apiece. Anna Perkins, Tarkington, Weir and Jordan each had two RBI.
In fielding Tarkington had the most chances with six.
Carlisle’s Rylee Waggoner lasted two innings, allowing 11 hits, 20 runs, walking four and striking out one.
The loss puts Carlisle at 0-2 in district play. They will visit Hawkins on Tuesday.
Overton 4, Union Grove 5 - District 19-2A: The Lady Mustangs moved to 2-1 after Monday’s loss to Union Grove. They fell behind early and came up just shy of catching up despite out-hitting Union Grove five to four.
Overton’s Kayla Nobles went 2-for-4 at the plate, hitting two doubles and earning two RBI. Alex Brown tripled on a 2-2 count to drive in one run in the fourth. Ne’kila Weir hit a double and Montana Tarkington got a single and one RBI.
Brylie Smith pitched six innings for the Lady Mustangs where she allowed six hits and five runs and struck out five.
Overton moves to 2-1 in district play and will visit Big Sandy on Wednesday.
Tatum 1, Troup 6 - District 16-3A: The Lady Eagles are 1-1 in district play after their loss at home on Friday. Troup grabbed an early lead and were up 4-0 by the fourth, where Tatum got their sole run with a home run by Yahnya Acevedo. Aundrea Bradley and Noa Cart got a single each.
Tatum committed zero fielding errors with Olivia Nay having the most chances with nine. Beka Stockton threw for seven innings, allowing 12 hits, six runs, striking out nine and walking one.
Troup’s Taylor Gillispie threw for seven innings, striking out 10 and walking none.
The Lady Eagles will visit Elysian Fields on Tuesday afternoon.