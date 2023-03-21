Henderson 0, Kilgore 1 - District 17-4A: The Lions were shut out in a pitching duel with Kilgore on Friday. Henderson’s River Bogle threw for six innings, allowing one run on seven hits, striking out three and walking zero. Kilgore’s pitcher Tanner Beets allowed four hits and zero runs over seven innings and struck out five. 

Dashawn Jackson had two hits and Trace Antunes and J.T. Howard got one apiece. 

