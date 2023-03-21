Henderson 0, Kilgore 1 - District 17-4A: The Lions were shut out in a pitching duel with Kilgore on Friday. Henderson’s River Bogle threw for six innings, allowing one run on seven hits, striking out three and walking zero. Kilgore’s pitcher Tanner Beets allowed four hits and zero runs over seven innings and struck out five.
Dashawn Jackson had two hits and Trace Antunes and J.T. Howard got one apiece.
The 1-2 Lions will visit Spring Hill on Tuesday.
Overton 8, Carlisle 2 - District 19-2A: The Mustangs charged ahead with three runs in both the first and second innings and strong pitching by Rylan Holleman, Bryce Still and Caden Thornton held off the Indians for the final 8-2 victory. Holleman allowed one hit and two runs over three innings and struck out four. Still allowed one hit over three innings and struck out one. Thornton closed, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Carlisle’s Joseph Mejia threw for two innings, allowing six runs on two hits, striking out two and walking four. Jesus Enriquez pitched in relief for five innings, allowing two runs on one hit, striking out five and walking two.
Leading the Mustangs offensively was Mason Rowe who went 2-for-4 at the plate. They stole seven bases overall with two steals made by Brody Brown.
Carlisle’s Jonathan Nix, Clayton Howard and Levi Wooten got one hit apiece.
Now 4-2, Overton will host Union Hill on Tuesday. Carlisle is 3-3 in district play and will visit Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Leverett’s Chapel 5, Big Sandy 16 - District 19-2A: The LC Lions fell behind early in their Saturday game against Big Sandy. They were briefly tied 1-1 after the first, but the Wildcats collected nine more runs in the second and third, helped along by a solo home run by Tyson Tapley in the first and multiple singles in the second and third. Jake Johnson hit a two-run homer in the sixth.
Dylan Harris threw two and third innings for LC, allowing five hits and eight runs and striking out three. Carson Ford and Wyatt Ford took over from the bullpen, throwing three and a third innings and one-third of an inning respectively. Carson allowed five hits and four runs and struck out two. Wyatt allowed four hits and four runs.
Harris got the most hits for LC with two, driving in three runs. Raymond Espinosa, Demarion Brown, Carson Ford, Eduardo Espinosa and Trent Wheat got one hit apiece.
The 2-4 Lions are visiting Harleton on Tuesday.
Tatum 12, Waskom 0 - District 16-3A: Landen Tovar led the Eagles to a shutout victory against Waskom. Tovar pitched five innings, allowing three hits and zero runs, striking out eight and walking zero. He also drove in four runs and went 3-for-3 at the plate, hitting two doubles and a single.
Truitt Anthony also got three hits for Tatum and one RBI. Carson Gonzalez, Kohen Keifer, Kade Holder, Cayden Tatum, Landry Ross and Aidan Courtney got one hit apiece. Keifer and Courtney had two RBI each.
The 3-0 Eagles will visit West Rusk on Tuesday.
West Rusk 11, Jefferson 2 - District 16-3A: Jimmie Harper was in the zone against Jefferson, collecting five hits and two RBI. He hit one double and four singles.
West Rusk’s was already leading 3-0 when they got to the fourth, their best inning which produced four runs helped along by one of Harper’s singles, a walk by Cole Jackson and a sac fly by Jason Reasoner.
The Raiders made 14 hits overall. Will Jackson, Reasoner, Xander Mason and Ty Harper got two apiece. Will Jackson drove in four runs and Ty Harper drove in two.
Kullen Tavarez threw for three and a third innings where he allowed one hit and two runs and struck out seven. Cole Jackson and Will Jackson closed, pitching two and two-thirds innings and one inning respectively.
The Raiders are 2-0 in district play and will host Tatum on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise 5, Gary 9 - District 22-2A: The Wildcats took another loss to Gary in their Saturday game but fared better offensively compared to their match-up earlier in the week. They collected seven hits to outdo Gary’s five hits.
Jaxon Jones had the most hit for the Wildcats with two and he drove in three runs. Aiden Rogers, Aaiden Alsup, Lucas Burkhardt, Jase Webb and Ryan Hachtel got one hit apiece.
Jones took the pitcher’s mound for Mt. Enterprise for two and two-thirds innings where he allowed four hits and five runs and struck out four. Alsup and Rogers took over from the bullpen for two and a third innings and one inning respectively.
Now 0-3 in district play, the Wildcats will visit Garrison on Tuesday.