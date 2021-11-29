The Full Armor Warriors defeated Athens Prep STORM in their November 12 Homecoming basketball game.
Jake Norman scored the first two goals for the Warriors, followed by Landon Thompson and Noah Hurff. At the end of the first quarter, both teams were tied at 11. By halftime, the Warriors held the lead, 32 to 24, thanks to N Lian, Peyton Clifton, Micah Ketchum, Thompson, and Hurff.
In the third quarter, Hurff, Norman, and Thompson all claimed points for FACA. The start of the fourth saw them tied once more, 41 to 41. Thompson, Lian, and Norman scored in the fourth. With a few seconds on the clock, a foul was called on Full Armor. Both of Athens’s penalty shots were good, tying the game at 50, and pushing it into overtime. Norman made 4 points, Clifton 3 and Hurff scored 2, winning the game: 59 to 57!
Homeschooler Peyton Clifton plays for Full Armor. He says, “My favorite moment in the game was when we won!”
1 Timothy 4:8 reads: “For the training of the body has a limited benefit, but godliness is beneficial in every way since it holds promise for the present life and also for the life to come.” All of their hard work and practice paid off in their first game of the season, but it was all done for the glory of God.