Warriors attend first XC meet

Hebrews 12:1-2 says, “Therefore since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God.” Every morning, before they begin running, this is what the Full Armor Christian Academy cross-country team prays.
It was a chilly Saturday morning, the twentieth anniversary of the attacks on 9/11. The sun peeked over the trees as the Full Armor Warriors walked the course, getting a feel for the terrain. The small community of New Summerfield was coming alive as teams arrived at Hornets stadium from all over East Texas for the races.
This was the first meet most of the Warriors had participated in, but they were ready to take on the challenge. EHC mom and cross-country coach Janet Clifton said, “I’m very proud of these kids who ... run as a sacrifice to the Lord. In turn, they grow stronger, gain endurance, and become more prepared for other sports and obstacles.”
Olivia Clifton won first in girls junior varsity. She says, “The hardest part of training for cross-country would be … waking up so early!”
Explorers Homeschool Co-op students who are participating in cross-country with FACA are: Peyton, Olivia and Abigail Clifton, Victoria Rodriguez and Andrew White. Personal records were made, medals were won, but, most importantly, “We run for the glory of God,”says Coach Clifton.