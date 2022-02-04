The University Interscholastic League released its official district reclassifications and realignments based on student enrollment numbers for football, basketball, volleyball, and other sports on Thursday for the 2022-2024 seasons.
For the Henderson Lions’ football, the team will still face Athens, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore, and Palestine for district play. However, Jacksonville took Mabank’s spot in the district.
Despite being a 1-6 team last season, Jacksonville has since welcomed Jason Holman as their new athletic director and head football coach. Holman coached the Tatum Eagles for three seasons and took his team to the playoffs last year.
In basketball and volleyball, Henderson will still be in the district as Spring Hill, Chapel Hill, Kilgore, and Carthage. Center and Gilmer will join their district.
Henderson’s softball team will face the same schools as the football team.
Tatum’s football team will still play against Gladewater, Sabine, White Oak, Jefferson, and Atlanta. New Boston was moved to 3A-Division 2.
For basketball and volleyball, Tatum will still be in the same district as Troup, Arp, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, West Rusk, and Waskom. Harleton was bumped down to 2A.
West Rusk football will still have Quitman, Winona, Troup, Arp, and Grand Saline in their district. Edgewood will join their district.
Edgewood ended last season as a 5-1 team but was knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.
For basketball and volleyball, the Raiders will be in the same district as Tatum’s teams.
Carlisle joined Mt. Enterprise’s and Overton’s district for football. Alto, Cushing, and Tenaha are also in that district.
Overton and Carlisle both joined Mount Enterprise’s district for basketball. Alto, New Summerfield, Douglas, and Cushing will stay in that district.
For another two years, Overton and Carlisle will be in the same district for volleyball. Hawkins, Union Grove, and Big Sandy are also remaining in the district. Beckville will join the district.
Leveretts Chapel joined an entirely new district for football. They will compete against High Island, Chester, and Burkeville.
Leveretts Chapel’s volleyball team also joined a new district and will face Apple Springs, Kennard, and Neches.
Laneville’s basketball team will now be in a slightly larger district, with Apple Springs, Neches, Centerville, Wells, and Kennard remaining in the district. Martinsville and Slocum will be joining the district.