Two former Henderson Lion classmates held their breath this weekend as they waited to see whether or not they achieved their dreams of continuing their football career with an NFL team during the
Fortunately, both Trestan Ebner and La’Kendrick Van Zandt will represent their hometown, Henderson, as they play with NFL teams next season.
“To have two HHS graduates from the same class to go to the NFL is really special,” Henderson athletic director Clay Freeman said. “I have not known that to have ever happened here in the history of the school. I cannot wait to see what these guys do with their opportunities.”
Out of 262 picks among seven rounds, Ebner was the 203rd pick in the sixth round, where he was selected as a running back for the Chicago Bears.
“We were all a nervous wreck because we had started to receive messages and phone calls, but nothing was official yet,” Ebner’s sister, Tiana Boone, said. “When the final call was made, I answered and was told who before giving him the phone, and I couldn’t hide my emotions. I was already screaming and crying! It was just an amazing feeling!”
“We have a very close knit family, and these last two years, we have been through a lot,” Boone continued. “But we made sure that he always had never-ending support! He has been at this since he was in fourth grade, and being in the NFL was a major goal of his. He has stayed humble and worked his butt off to get there, so for us to be there with him and experience that moment by his side meant everything to us.”
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their last season in third place in the North division of the National Football Conference.
Ebner is one of six former Baylor Bears who were drafted. He is also the 16th Baylor Bear alumni to be drafted into the NFL as a running back and second to go to the Chicago Bears.
Meanwhile, Van Zandt was not selected during the NFL draft, but afterward, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He will play as a safety.
“Now, to see La’Kendrick going to the Cowboy’s organization is just over the top,” Freeman said. “La’Kendrick is such an amazing athlete. He is going as a safety, but I still think he could play in the backfield as well. He is versatile and has really put on some size and weight.”
Van Zandt comes off of a 5-7 season as a safety with the Texas Christian University’s Horned Toads.
During his junior year, he earned the 2020 Honorable-Mention All-Big 12, 2020 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week, vs. Texas, and 2020 Co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, vs. Texas.
Van Zandt is one of four TCU football players who made it into the NFL this year. He also joins 23 other TCU alumni who are active players in the NFL.
The Dallas Cowboys finished off the 2021 season in first place in the East division of the National Football Conference.
Ebner and Van Zandt were not the only two native East Texans to make it into the NFL. Carthage’s Keontay Ingram was selected as a running back for the Arizona Cardinals; the Patriots took Marshall’s Chasen Hines as a center; Nacogdoches’ Josh Thompson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent; and the Patriots also picked up Whitehouse’s Jake Parker as an undrafted free agent.
“As far as our program at Henderson High School, it is definitely a boost to our school and community,” Freeman said. “It shows the type of athletes that come out of our district and East Texas, and that Henderson has those type of players. Our younger athletes can see what happens when talent and hard work come together. They can see that dreams can come true. Not only are these men in the NFL, but they have degrees from Baylor and TCU.”