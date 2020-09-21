The Overton Lady Mustangs have had two district games since last week, one from September 11 and one from September 15. The district game from September 11 was an unfortunate loss against the Lady Hawks of Hawkins, but the Lady Mustangs redeemed themselves with a powerful win against the Carlisle Lady Indians on September 15.
In the match on Sept. 11, the going was rough for the Lady Mustangs volleyball girls. They started with uneven footing, being pulled around by the LadyHawks' powerful teamwork and precision. They lost the first set 113-25.
Trying to regain their standing on their home court, the Lady Mustangs tried to turn the match around, however, the Lady Hawks defense was an impenetrable wall in the second set. With the Lady Mustangs only able to secure 14 points, the set went to the Lady Hawks, 14-25.
The third set seemed to run more smoothly, in favor of the Mustangs who had pulled out all the stops to ensure a win for the third set at least. But, to much chagrin, the Mustangs slipped up and the Lady Hawks stole the opportunity to pull forward and take the third set for themselves, 21-25.
Despite the loss, players who put forth their maximum effort continue to stand out among the girls. Like Mary Fenter who garnered 5 kills, 6 digs, and 2 aces. Then there was Kaley McMillian with 3 kills, 9 digs, 1 assist, and 2 aces. Ta'leyah Tilley followed her up with 5 digs, 3 assists, and 1 ace. Finally, Jewely English who left the court with 16 digs and 3 aces.
On Sept. 15, the Lady Mustangs traveled to Price, Tx to face off against the Carlisle Indians in another district game. Desperate to gain another district win and shake off the previous loss, the Lady Mustangs brought the heat to the home court of Carlisle.
It was a sweeping victory, with the sets scores being 25-23, 25-17, 25-11, making it a 3-0 victory. Though both teams hail from Rusk County, both sides were determined to win despite being neighbors. Only one team would take home the victory for the district.
Ladies that helped to achieve this overwhelming victory include Mary Fenter, Ta’leyah Tilley, Kayla Nobles, and Kaley McMillian. Fender took home 8 kills, 9 digs, and 3 aces. Tilley left with 5 kills, 6 digs, 6 assists, and 1 ace. Nobles also achieved 5 kills, as well as 1 block, 2 digs,and 4 aces. Then McMillian managed to secure 1 kill, 7 digs, 9 assists, and 2 aces.
These ladies felt the passion in their hearts to bring the district record for their team-up by another victory and will continue to push themselves as well as their teammates going forward.
The district record for the Lady Mustangs was 2-1 and the overall record was 3-6 as of Tuesday but will be updated next edition for the game from Friday night, Sept. 18. The Lady Mustangs hosted Big Sandy in a varsity district match that started at 4:30 p.m.