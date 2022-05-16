Carlisle seniors Joel Fraiser and Aaron Gallegos will continue their football careers in college after signing a letter of intent on Wednesday. Fraiser will play for the Bethany College Swedes, and Gallegos will play as an Apache for Tyler Junior College.
During his career with the Indians, Fraiser was a notable offensive lineman and linebacker. He started playing on the varsity team during his sophomore year, and within those three seasons, he has recorded 100 total tackles, 95 of which were solo tackles. Also, despite his junior season being cut short to only one game, he recorded 12 tackles in just that one match. He also walked off the field with two caused fumbles and one quarterback sack.
While playing for Bethany, Fraiser will pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology.
Bethany College is a private Christian university in Lindsborg, Kansas. The Swedes are coming off of a tough 0-10 season in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, but they have recruited numerous high school seniors from all across the country to boost their roster in hopes of turning their record around.
Gallegos was a two-time All-District kicker while with the Indians. He started playing football his freshman year. Between those four seasons, he recorded over 50 kickoffs with 2,082 yards total. Also, he walked off the field with 124 career kicking points. For receiving yards, Gallegos recorded 235 career yards.
While at Tyler Junior College, Gallegos will also major in Kinesiology.
The Tyler Junior College Apaches ended their last season with a 7-5 overall record and 5-3 conference record. In late April, TJC named Tanner Jacobson, a former player for UIL 5A superpower Southlake Carroll, Texas Tech University, and Brigham Young University, as their new head football coach.
Before heading off to college, both Frasier and Gallegos will compete in the FCA All-Star Football Game on June 4th at the Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Fraiser and Gallegos will walk across the stage and graduate from Carlisle High School later this month.