Henderson 15, Kilgore 0 - District 17-4A: Chloe Ellis pitched another no-hitter for the Lady Lions for their district opener at home. She threw for three innings allowing zero hits and zero runs, striking out six and walking two with 46 pitches. Ellis also went 2-for-2 at the plate, hitting a double and a triple and getting six RBI overall.
The Lady Lions had 10 hits and three were from Jaci Taylor. She hit two singles and a double and collected one RBI. Ty’Ra Mosley and Taniya Vanzandt got two hits apiece, both contributing to Henderson’s best showing in the third inning where they scored seven runs to end the game.
“The girls are locked in now that we have begun district,” said their coach Dariann Resendez. “They understand that every day is important. Every pitch, hit and ball that is hit matters. We are all on the same understanding that we are on the long stretch from here on out and that the goal is to get better than their last game every game day!”
The Lady Lions are 1-0 in district play and will visit Center on Friday.
West Rusk 15, Tatum 0 - District 16-3A: Macie Blizzard hit two home runs—one in the second inning and one in the fourth—for four RBI to help the Lady Raiders along to a blowout victory over Tatum.
As a team the Lady Raiders got 14 hits. Blizzard and Kyrsten Price had the most with three apiece and were each 3-for-3 at the plate. Price also drove in four runs.
Lilly Waddell was on the pitcher’s mound for the Lady Raiders for four innings where she allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two. Waddell also drove in three runs in the second inning with a double.
The Lady Raiders committed no field errors with Price having the most chances with six.
Beka Stockton started the game for Tatum and threw one and two-thirds innings where she allowed four hits and five runs, struck out two and walked two. Noa Cart threw for one and two-thirds innings, allowing 10 runs on 11 hits and striking out one.
West Rusk is 5-0 in district play and due to visit Troup on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles are 2-3 in district play and will next host Arp.
Overton 26, Ore City 3 - District 19-2A: The Lady Mustangs took off in the first inning where they collected 12 runs from hits by Brylie Smith, Kayla Nobles, Anna Perkins, Montana Tarkington and Alex Brown. They had 14 hits overall with Perkins, Nobles and Brown getting two apiece. Smith drove in four runs and Brown and Chelsea Jordan drove in three each.
Smith threw three innings to earn the win for Overton. She allowed no hits and Ore City’s three runs were made with walks and fielding errors. Smith walked three and struck out three.
The 4-1 Lady Mustangs will host Hawkins on Friday.
Mt. Enterprise 0, Shelbyville 8 - District 22-2A: The Galcats had solid fielding but couldn’t get hits against the Shelbyville Lady Dragons on Tuesday. Trinity Cotton, Dede Davis, Allie Durrett and Madi Inerrarty caught several fly balls and Davis got a double play for the second and third outs in the second inning. Freshman Chasity Garcia threw 125 pitches across six innings, allowing six hits. She struck out five and threw out a batter at first base and a runner attempting to steal home.
The game was tied 0-0 until the third inning where Shelbyville got on board with two runs. They would add steadily to their lead until the sixth.
The Galcats are 0-3 in district play and are hosting Beckville on Friday.