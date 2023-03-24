Henderson 15, Kilgore 0 - District 17-4A: Chloe Ellis pitched another no-hitter for the Lady Lions for their district opener at home. She threw for three innings allowing zero hits and zero runs, striking out six and walking two with 46 pitches. Ellis also went 2-for-2 at the plate, hitting a double and a triple and getting six RBI overall. 

The Lady Lions had 10 hits and three were from Jaci Taylor. She hit two singles and a double and collected one RBI. Ty’Ra Mosley and Taniya Vanzandt got two hits apiece, both contributing to Henderson’s best showing in the third inning where they scored seven runs to end the game. 

