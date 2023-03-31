Henderson 16, Carthage 18 – District 17-4A: The marathon game lasted nearly four hours on Tuesday night. The Lady Lions seized an early lead with seven runs in the first inning helped by a two-run homer by Jacie Boothe. The freshman went 2-for-2 at the plate, also hitting a double and was intentionally walked her next three at bats.

The Lady Lions maintained a steady lead until the fifth when Carthage tore ahead with nine runs. Henderson answered with six runs in the bottom of the fifth, giving them a narrow 16-15 lead. Carthage’s Mallory Tutt didn’t allow any more runs after that and the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of errors to collect three runs in the seventh. 

