Henderson 16, Carthage 18 – District 17-4A: The marathon game lasted nearly four hours on Tuesday night. The Lady Lions seized an early lead with seven runs in the first inning helped by a two-run homer by Jacie Boothe. The freshman went 2-for-2 at the plate, also hitting a double and was intentionally walked her next three at bats.
The Lady Lions maintained a steady lead until the fifth when Carthage tore ahead with nine runs. Henderson answered with six runs in the bottom of the fifth, giving them a narrow 16-15 lead. Carthage’s Mallory Tutt didn’t allow any more runs after that and the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of errors to collect three runs in the seventh.
The Lady Lions had 25 hits overall. Ta’niya Vanzandt was 4-for-6 at the plate with four RBI. Mackenna Moon was 4-for-5 with two RBI. Kaitlynn Brooks hit two singles to be 2-for-2 and earned one RBI.
Sophomore Chloe Ellis pitched three and one-third innings, allowing nine runs on ten hits, walking three and striking out four. Boothe took over from the bullpen for three and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on eight hits, walking three and striking out five.
The Lady Lions move to 2-1 and are hosting Gilmer on Friday.
West Rusk 4, Elysian Fields 0 – District 16-3A: Lily Waddell achieved another shutout win, pitching seven innings where she allowed only four hits, walked one and struck out 15. The Lady Raiders got on board with one run in the first thanks to a double by Piper Morton and a single from Waddell. They got more hits against Elysian Fields’ Cora Creech but didn’t bring runners home again until the sixth with more singles from Waddell, Morton and Kyrsten Price. A sacrifice fly hit by Waddell brought home Kaitlin Raymond.
West Rusk is 7-0 in district play and will host Waskom on Friday.
Tatum 9, Jefferson 8 – District 16-3A: The Lady Eagles won it with a walk-off groundout by Jasmyne Taylor in the bottom of the seventh. They entered that inning trailing Jefferson 8-7. Noa Cart hit a single to get on base and a triple by Katie Propes brought Cart home to tie them at 8-8.
Tatum claimed five runs early on and watched the lead slip away twice, first in the sixth and again in the seventh. They had 12 hits with Camryn Milam and Cart both hitting three. Beka Stockton and Aundrea Bradley got two RBI each.
Stockton pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits, walking three and striking out six. Cart pitched in relief out of the bullpen for two and a third innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walking one and striking out one.
Tatum is 4-3 in district play and will visit Troup on Tuesday.
Overton 17, Union Hill 0 – District 19-2A: Overton’s Brylie Smith pitched four innings, allowing just one hit on 52 pitches and zero runs. She struck out five and walked one.
The Lady Mustangs took off offensively in the first with 11 runs thanks to walks by Sarah Emery and Montana Tarkington, singles by Halle Mayfield and Anna Perkins and a double by Alex Brown. Kayla Nobles, Tarkington and Brown earned three RBI each. Mayfield had the most hits for Overton, including a double. Smith drove in two runs with a single and a double.
Overton is 5-2 in district play and visits New Summerfield on Friday.
Mt. Enterprise 2, Timpson 11 – District 23-2A: The Galcats got multiple hits but couldn’t get enough runners home. They were in the mix still after four innings where they were trailing Timpson 4-2. The Lady Bears then pulled ahead by four more runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh.
Chasity Garcia threw 125 pitches against 40 batters across seven innings, striking out six and walking six. Dede Davis went 3-for-4 at the plate, hitting three singles. Trinity Cotton and Molly Frazier hit one single apiece.
The Galcats are 0-5 in district play and will host Joaquin on Friday.