Overton 19, New Summerfield 1—District 19-2A: A first-inning home run by Sarah Emery set off a scoring spree for the Lady Mustangs who ran away with it after two innings. They scored nine in the first and 10 in the second with multiple by Anna Perkins, Halle Mayfield, Brylie Smith, Chelsea Jordan and Emery. Perkins, Mayfield and Emery drove in three runs each. Smith pitched for three innings, striking out one, allowing two hits and surrounding one run.

The Lady Mustangs will visit Carlisle on Friday for game two of district play. 

