Overton 19, New Summerfield 1—District 19-2A: A first-inning home run by Sarah Emery set off a scoring spree for the Lady Mustangs who ran away with it after two innings. They scored nine in the first and 10 in the second with multiple by Anna Perkins, Halle Mayfield, Brylie Smith, Chelsea Jordan and Emery. Perkins, Mayfield and Emery drove in three runs each. Smith pitched for three innings, striking out one, allowing two hits and surrounding one run.
The Lady Mustangs will visit Carlisle on Friday for game two of district play.
West Rusk 21, Waskom 0—District 16-3A: The Lady Raiders were up 13-0 after the first, added seven runs in the second and one more in the third before the game was called. Lilly Waddell pitched two innings where she allowed two hits and struck out four. Natalie Christy relieved her for one inning where she struck out two and allowed no hits.
The Lady Raiders got 12 hits overall. Piper Morton’s two hits including a triple in the second that drove in two runs. Waddell’s two singles and a double drove in four runs.
The Lady Raiders are 2-0 in district play and their next district game will be at home against Arp on Tuesday.
Henderson 15, Palestine 0—District 17-4A: Freshman McKenna Moon drove in four runs to help Henderson along to a 15-0 victory in Tuesday’s non-conference game at home. She went 2-for-3 at the plate with a single in the first inning and a triple in the third. Freshman Jaci Boothe got two hits including a single and a double.
Sophomore Chloe Ellis pitched three innings, struck out five and allowed four hits.
The Lady Lions will next play Canton on Wednesday at home.
Tatum 0, Gilmer 5—District 16-3A: The Lady Eagles got three hits with singles by Noa Cart, Lily Crawford and Sanyia Cotton in their non-conference loss at Gilmer on Tuesday. Beka Stockton pitched 3.5 innings, allowed four hits, surrendered four runs and struck out four.
Tatum will play their second district game against Troup on Friday at home.
Carlisle 1, Big Sandy 12—District 19-2A: The Lady Indians got on board early when Kyra Holcomb grounded out to drive in a run by Emily Rocha. It was all Big Sandy after that with four runs in the second and five more in the fifth. Carlisle’s Rylee Waggoner pitched four and a third innings, allowing ten hits and 12 runs while striking out three.
Now 0-1 in district play, the Lady Indians next play Overton on Friday at home.