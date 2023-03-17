Henderson 2, Canton 6 - District 17-4A: Jacie Boothe pitched for one inning at the start of the Lady Lions’ last non-conference game before district play opens. She allowed two hits and two runs, struck out two and walked zero. Chloe Ellis threw for six innings in relief, allowing 10 hits and four strikeouts.
The Canton Eaglettes claimed an early lead with a two-run homer by Amrie Clower in the first inning. Henderson first got on board in the fourth when Boothe singled up the middle, allowing Ellis to score. Clower hit a two-run homer again in the fifth, this time against Boothe, which put the Lady Lions behind by 4-2.
Sophomore Addy Davis reached on an error in the seventh running and scored Henderson’s second run on a passed ball.
The Lady Lions begin district play at home against Kilgore on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise 2, Garrison 14 - District 22-2A: The Galcats are 0-2 in district play after their Tuesday away game against Garrison. Chasity Garcia threw for four innings, surrendering three runs, striking out one and walking four. Dede Davis led the team in hits with a single and a double. Trinity Cotton hit a triple and Molly Frazer hit a single. Allie Durrett and Madi Inerrity drove in the Galcats’ two runs.
Mt. Enterprise will host Martinsville on Friday.
Overton 16, Big Sandy 4 - District 19-2A: The Lady Mustangs took off with seven runs in a busy first inning on Wednesday. Brylie Smith tripled on a fly ball to left field, bringing home Anna Perkins and Halle Mayfield. Kayla Nobles followed with a homer, driving in two runs. Montana Tarkington singled and scored a run thanks to Alex Brown’s triple.
Overton would add two more runs in the third with another Smith triple. At the top of the fourth, Tarkington hit a hard ground ball and made it all the way to home plate after Big Sandy fielding errors.
The Lady Mustangs had 14 hits overall. Nobles and Tarkington got three apiece. Mayfield, Smith and Brown each had two.
Smith was on the mound for Overton for six innings and she surrendered four runs on four hits. She struck out three and walked one.
The Lady Mustangs are 3-0 in district and will visit Ore City on Tuesday.
West Rusk 3, Arp 0 - District 16-3A: Lilly Waddell pitched a shutout for the Lady Raiders’ district opener at home. Waddell allowed two hits over seven innings, striking out 13 and walking two.
The Raiders got on board in the first inning with a solo home run by Piper Morton, her fifth bomb of the season. It was a pitching duel for the next innings and the Lady Raiders would add two more runs in the fifth. Kyrsten Price grounded out, allowing Jaimie Jose to score. Morton tagged up to score after a pop out in foul territory by C Buckner.
The Lady Raiders got four hits overall and committed zero field errors. Morton had the most chances with 13.
West Rusk is undefeated overall at 13-0 and 1-0 in district play. They will visit Jefferson on Friday.
Carlisle 0, Hawkins 20 - District 19-2A: The Ladyhawks pitched a shutout against the Lady Indians on Monday. Carlisle batters struck out six times and got no hits against pitcher Trinity Hawkins.
Carlisle’s Joana Canchola threw for six innings, allowing six hits and 14 runs, walking seven and striking out two.
The Lady Indians will visit New Summerfield on Friday.
Tatum 3, Elysian Fields 5 - District 16-3A: An early double by Camryn Milam gave the Lady Eagles a 1-0 lead until the third inning, where Elysian Fields capitalized on Tatum errors and collected multiple hits to score five runs. Yahnya Acevedo’s single in the fourth got her on base and she scored Tatum’s second run thanks to a ground out by Olivia Nay. Acevedo got a triple in the sixth and scored after tagging up.
Beka Stockton threw two and a third innings for Tatum, surrounding five runs on three hits, striking out four and walking one. Noa Cart took over for three and two-thirds innings, allowing no hits and no runs and striking out one.