Henderson 2, Canton 6 - District 17-4A: Jacie Boothe pitched for one inning at the start of the Lady Lions’ last non-conference game before district play opens. She allowed two hits and two runs, struck out two and walked zero. Chloe Ellis threw for six innings in relief, allowing 10 hits and four strikeouts.

The Canton Eaglettes claimed an early lead with a two-run homer by Amrie Clower in the first inning. Henderson first got on board in the fourth when Boothe singled up the middle, allowing Ellis to score. Clower hit a two-run homer again in the fifth, this time against Boothe, which put the Lady Lions behind by 4-2. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription