Henderson 6, Spring Hill 7 - District 17-4A: The Lady Lions fell behind 5-0 due to costly errors after two innings, rallied to retake the lead 6-5 with a great third and fifth inning and saw victory slip through their fingers when the Lady Panthers got a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.

Chloe Ellis was 3-for-4 at the plate with two singles and a triple and she drove in one run. Jaci Taylor went 2-for-3 at the plate, hitting one single and a triple and getting one RBI. Jacie Boothe was 2-for-3 at the plate, earning one RBI with two doubles. Boothe was intentionally walked in the seventh with runners on second and third. McKenna Moon tripled in the fifth to tie up the game 5-5. Addy Davis' single on a fly ball to center brought home Boothe from second base for their 6-5 lead.

