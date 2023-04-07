Henderson 6, Spring Hill 7 - District 17-4A: The Lady Lions fell behind 5-0 due to costly errors after two innings, rallied to retake the lead 6-5 with a great third and fifth inning and saw victory slip through their fingers when the Lady Panthers got a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.
Chloe Ellis was 3-for-4 at the plate with two singles and a triple and she drove in one run. Jaci Taylor went 2-for-3 at the plate, hitting one single and a triple and getting one RBI. Jacie Boothe was 2-for-3 at the plate, earning one RBI with two doubles. Boothe was intentionally walked in the seventh with runners on second and third. McKenna Moon tripled in the fifth to tie up the game 5-5. Addy Davis' single on a fly ball to center brought home Boothe from second base for their 6-5 lead.
Boothe started on the pitcher's mound and threw two innings, allowing five runs on two hits, walking three and striking out three. After a lightning delay, Ellis took over for four and two-thirds innings. She allowed three hits and two runs, walked three and struck out five.
The Lady Lions move to a 4-1 district record and will visit Center on Monday.
Tatum 4, Troup 7 - District 16-3A: A single by Yahnya Acevedo and a two-run homer by Camryn Milam got the Lady Eagles on board in the top of the first but the Lady Tigers tied up the game by the second inning thanks to a single and an error from Tatum.
Troup followed with two more strong innings in the third and fourth, adding five more runs. Tatum's K Propes hit a pop fly in the fourth and reached on an error, allowing Stockton to score after she'd gotten on base with a single.
Tatum didn't score again until the top of the seventh. Acevedo hit a double and Aundrea Bradley hit a single. Sa'niya Cotton singled on a line drive to center field, sending Acevedo home.
Noa Cart pitched six innings where she allowed seven runs on nine hits, walked one and struck out three.
Tatum moves to 4-4 in district play and hosts Elysian Fields on Monday.
Overton 20, Carlisle 4 - District 19-2A: The Lady Mustangs stormed ahead with three runs in both the first and second inning, five in the third, one in the fourth and eight more for good measure in the fifth. They tallied up 12 hits, with multiple by Halle Mayfield, Anna Perkins, Kayla Nobles and Alex Brown. Perkins' three hits drove in three runs. Mayfield went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and three singles that earned five RBI.
The Lady Mustangs had nine stolen bases with Nobles getting three. They committed zero errors in the field and Mayfield had the most plays at six.
Brylie Smith pitched all five innings for Overton, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking zero and striking out three.
Carlisle's Rylee Waggoner started on the mound and lasted four innings. She allowed ten hits and 12 runs and struck out one. Madison Nix and Joana Canchola pitched in relief out of the bullpen.
Emily Rocha went 3-for-3 at the plate for Carlisle, hitting three singles. Canchola's single in the first brought Rocha home for their first run. Kyra Holcomb's sacrifice bunt drove in run number two. Holcomb singled in the fourth and made it home when S Wallace grounded out. J Adams' single at the end of the fourth drove in Carlisle's final run of the day.
Overton moves to a 7-2 district record and hosts Big Sandy on Tuesday. Carlisle is 1-8 and visits Union Hill on Tuesday.