Henderson 16, Center 6 - District 17-3A: The Lady Lions set the tone early as they picked up an overwhelming nine runs in the first inning. It was a great round of hitting for them overall, with several of Henderson's batters getting multiple hits and RBI.
Chloe Ellis was 3-for-5 at the plate for the most hits on the team including one double. She drove in five runs.
Ellis also pitched all five innings, allowing five hits, walking two and striking out seven.
Ta'Niya Vanzandt was 2-for-5 at the plate and got four RBI. Jaci Taylor and Kristina Jackson both went 2-for-2 at the plate. Jackson's hits included one double and she had two RBI.
Jacie Boothe and Addy Davis drove in one run each with a fly out and ground out respectively.
Henderson is 5-2 in district play and will visit Carthage on Friday.
West Rusk 15, Jefferson 0 - District 16-3A: Lilly Waddell pitched a three-inning no-hitter to lead the Lady Raiders to their tenth district win in a row. Waddell walked zero and struck out eight.
The Lady Raiders got started offensively in the second inning when Macie Blizzard walked, advanced two bases on a wild pitch and scored on Carlie Buckner's single. Singles from Faith Cochran and Piper Morton and Waddell's sacrifice fly helped to drive in two more runs.
The third inning sealed the deal. West Rusk drew seven walks and got five hits including a double by Kyrsten Price. Morton's single drove in their fifteenth run to end the game.
Buckner, Morton and Cochran got two hits apiece and Buckner led in RBI with four. Natalie Christy stole four bases.
The 10-0 Lady Raiders will visit Tatum on Friday.
Tatum 14, Waskom 0 - District 16-3A: Tatum's Noa Cart and Beka Stockton pitched one inning and four innings respectively and allowed no hits. Cart walked zero and struck out two. Stockton walked one and struck out three.
The Lady Eagles took a commanding 4-0 lead at the top of the first. Yahnya Acevedo and Aundrea Bradley got on base and scored on Waskom's passed balls. Camryn Milam drew a walk and Stockton singled before both also scored on passed balls.
Tatum had another big inning in the fourth where they racked up nine runs. Milam doubled and Stockton and Lily Crawford both singled in that inning. Cart, Bradley, Sanyia Cotton and Katie Propes all walked.
Now 5-5 in district play, Tatum is hosting West Rusk on Friday.
Overton 5, Big Sandy 7 - District 19-2A: The Lady Mustangs briefly turned around Big Sandy's 2-0 lead when they tied up the game in the fourth and then added three more runs in the fifth. A late rally by Big Sandy earned them one run in the sixth and four more in the seventh to take the win from Overton.
Brylie Smith pitched seven innings for Overton, allowing seven runs on five hits, walking four and striking out nine.
They got eight hits overall with Halle Mayfield and Smith getting two each. Smith hit a triple in their big fifth inning. Anne Perkins also tripled in that inning for one RBI.
The 6-2 Lady Mustangs are hosting Ore City on Friday.
Mt. Enterprise 4, Martinsville 13 - District 22-2A: Chasity Garcia tripled in her first at-bat. She scored when M Frazer followed that with a double. They picked up their second run with C Reeves' single.
After a strong first inning the Galcats lost momentum. They picked up one more run in the third when Trinity Cotton scored on an error and one more in the sixth when Bree Moore got on base with a single and later scored on an error.
In the meantime, Garcia's pitching couldn't contain Martinsville. They pulled away for good with five runs in the fourth. Garcia allowed four hits and 13 runs, walked one and struck out four.
Mt. Enterprise will host Garrison and Shelbyville on Friday for a doubleheader.
Carlisle 10, Union Hill 11 - District 19-2A: The Lady Indians came up just short after a tremendous late-game rally. The Lady Bulldogs were up 8-0 after three innings. Carlisle came charging back with four runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The Lady Bulldogs woke up again to pick up three runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Lady Indians kept fighting and ultimately one runner, A Effner, was left stranded before their final out. Rylee Waggoner, Kyra Holcomb and Joana Canchola all singled in that final inning to help earn those final three runs.
Carlisle had 13 hits overall. Canchola went 3-for-4 at the plate and her hits included a triple and an inside-the-park home run. Waggoner, Holcomb and Miranda Diaz had two hits each.
Waggoner pitched six innings, allowing eight hits, walking eight and striking out five.
Carlisle is 1-10 and hosts New Summerfield on Friday.