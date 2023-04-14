Henderson 16, Center 6 - District 17-3A: The Lady Lions set the tone early as they picked up an overwhelming nine runs in the first inning. It was a great round of hitting for them overall, with several of Henderson's batters getting multiple hits and RBI.

Chloe Ellis was 3-for-5 at the plate for the most hits on the team including one double. She drove in five runs.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription