Henderson 0, Kilgore 1 - District 17-4A: Solid pitching on both sides kept the game firmly at 0-0 all the way into the seventh inning. Henderson's Dashawn Jackson allowed two hits and gave up one run when Kilgore's Joseph Hendrickson hit a single. Henderson had just committed its only two fielding errors of the game right before that which allowed Kilgore to get two runners on base.

Jackson walked three and struck out five with 90 pitches overall.

