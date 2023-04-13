Henderson 0, Kilgore 1 - District 17-4A: Solid pitching on both sides kept the game firmly at 0-0 all the way into the seventh inning. Henderson's Dashawn Jackson allowed two hits and gave up one run when Kilgore's Joseph Hendrickson hit a single. Henderson had just committed its only two fielding errors of the game right before that which allowed Kilgore to get two runners on base.
Jackson walked three and struck out five with 90 pitches overall.
Kilgore's Todd House likewise only gave up two hits but no runs, walking five and striking out two.
Conner Fabianni and JT Howard got two singles for Henderson.
Henderson is 1-9 in district play and will visit Kilgore on Friday.
West Rusk 11, Jefferson 5 - District 16-3A: Jefferson got a head start with a two-run homer by Bryce Clark and they were ahead of West Rusk 4-1 after two innings. The Raiders didn't wait long to answer, tallying four runs in the third. Will Jackson got things rolling with a single to drive in a run. Jimmie Harper got on base with a single next and both he and Jackson scored on Jason Reasoner's sacrifice bunt. Jaxon Farquhar drew a walk and scored on Clayton Keith's double.
Jefferson tied it up in the fourth and West Rusk came back with three more runs in the same inning. Harper hit a single with the bases loaded. Reasoner grounded out into a double play but there were no outs yet, allowing Xander Mason to score. Farquhar doubled to send Reasoner home.
Ty Harper drove in their last run of the night with a single.
Kullen Tavarez pitched four innings for West Rusk, allowing seven hits and five runs and striking out nine. Carson McCarthy pitched in relief for three innings, allowing zero hits and striking out four.
West Rusk moves to 7-1 in district play and visits Tatum on Friday.
Tatum 2, Waskom 0 - District 16-3A: Tatum's Truitt Anthony threw a complete game shutout. He allowed one hit over seven innings and struck out 12. The only hit he gave up was a single by Waskom's pitcher Jacob Woodward.
The game was a pitching duel between them, with Woodward only giving up four hits to Tatum and no runs for six innings. He ran out of steam in the seventh where Tatum got two doubles and two singles to grab their two runs for the day. Anthony doubled at the start of the inning and advanced to third base. A Courtney stepped in as a courtesy runner and scored when Kohen Keifer singled. Cooper Whiteus singled and Carson Gonzalez hit a double, allowing Gonzalez to score.
Landen Tovar and Whiteus both had two hits apiece. Tatum committed no fielding errors and Camron Redwine had the most chances with 12.
Tatum is 9-0 in district play and hosts West Rusk on Friday.
Overton 16, Union Grove 6 - District 19-2A: A rally in the fourth inning for Overton helped them charge away with the game when they racked up 11 runs. Union Grove had been leading until then after grabbing four runs on three hits in the first and Jacob Griffin hitting a home run in the top of the fourth.
Overton took advantage of Union Grove's errors and drew several walks in the high-scoring fourth inning. They had five hits there including singles by Brody Brown, Sawyer Rogers, Rylan Holleman and Bryson Bobbitt and a double from Isaiah Hawkins.
Joey Zalman walked in the fifth and got from first base to home plate after a Union Grove error.
Mason Rowe singled on a line drive to center field in the sixth, driving in a run to end the game.
Holleman pitched all six innings, allowing six runs on six hits, walking two and striking out two. Rowe and Rogers each had two RBI.
The win keeps Overton in playoff contention and they are 8-5 in district play. They will visit Leverett's Chapel on Friday.
Carlisle 14, Union Hill 4 - District 19-2A: The Indians were trailing the Bulldogs 4-1 when Chuy Enriquez hit a grand slam in the third inning. They collected six runs there, also helped along by singles from Trent Eaves, Joseph Mejia, Clayton Howard, Jonathan Nix and Fernando Espinoza and a double by Kollen Sartain.
Nix pitched five innings, allowing four runs on two hits, walking three and striking out eight. He denied the Bulldogs any more hits after the third inning and meanwhile Carlisle picked up four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Carlisle had 14 hits overall. Sartain went 4-for-4 at the plate. Clayton Howard had three hits and three RBI.
After New Summerfield forfeited their scheduled game on April 6, Carlisle moves to 6-7 in district play and hosts Beckville on Friday.
Mt. Enterprise 8, Timpson 11 - District 23-2A: The Wildcats had a sizable 8-2 lead after three innings but watched it slip away as Timpson collected a steady batch of runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth.
Mt. Enterprise did their best hitting against Timpson's starting pitcher Cole Bruister across the first three innings. Aiden Rogers doubled and Alsup, Jaxon Jones and Lucas Burkhardt singled in the bottom of the first to help them along to three runs.
Alsup singled again in the second and stole third base before scoring on a wild pitch.
Burkhardt and Logan Wright got on base thanks to errors in the third inning. Mason Pettit also singled and later stole home base.
Jones gave up five runs on seven hits across three and two-thirds innings, walking four and striking out four. Jase Webb pitched three and one-third innings in relief.
Mt. Enterprise 6, Timpson 9 - District 23-2A: The Wildcats nearly overcame Timpson for game two of their double-hitter against them but lost their chance after a tough sixth inning. They were behind 3-1 after the fourth, briefly held a 4-3 lead after scoring three runs in the top of the fifth. Timpson quickly tied it up and then got four hits for five runs in the sixth.
In the top of the seventh, Rogers got on base with a single and Alsup grounded out but reached on an error. Both scored the Wildcats' last two runs when Dawson Zarazinksi hit a sacrifice fly.
Mt. Enterprise is 0-10 and their next district game will at Joaquin on Tuesday.
Leverett's Chapel 4, Beckville 12 - District 19-2A: A double and a triple and multiple walks helped the Bearcats along to six runs at the top of the first. Eduardo Espinosa took over pitching and slowed down Beckville's offense in the second, third and fourth innings. Beckville started getting runs again and had another big inning in the sixth when they scored four runs on one single and multiple walks.
Dequincy Brown scored the Lions' first run on a passed ball in the second. Trent Wheat got on base with a single and managed to score before the Lions suffered a triple play to end the inning. In the bottom of the fourth, Espinosa drew a walk and scored thanks to singles from Carson Ford and Brown. Ford scored on a steal of home.
Demarion Brown started on the pitcher's mound for two-thirds of the first inning. Espinosa pitched five innings in relief, allowing five runs on three hits, striking out five and walking two. Raymond Espinosa took over for the last one and one-third innings.
LC moves to 3-9 and hosts Overton on Friday.