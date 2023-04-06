Henderson 4, Center 6 - District 17-4A: The Lions were 4-3 after three innings but watched that lead slip away when the Roughriders tallied two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

Henderson made three hits overall. Aden Butler singled in the top of the second and Cole Greenhouse came in as a courtesy runner for Butler, eventually scoring thanks to Center's fielding errors. Dashawn Jackson's bunt in the top of the third reached on an error and brought home Brian Biggs and JJ Pickens. Butler doubled on a line drive to left field which led to Jackson scoring. The Lions couldn't get any more hits against Center's Logan Horton and relief pitchers Caleb Mosley and Jake Morris.

