Henderson 4, Center 6 - District 17-4A: The Lions were 4-3 after three innings but watched that lead slip away when the Roughriders tallied two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Henderson made three hits overall. Aden Butler singled in the top of the second and Cole Greenhouse came in as a courtesy runner for Butler, eventually scoring thanks to Center's fielding errors. Dashawn Jackson's bunt in the top of the third reached on an error and brought home Brian Biggs and JJ Pickens. Butler doubled on a line drive to left field which led to Jackson scoring. The Lions couldn't get any more hits against Center's Logan Horton and relief pitchers Caleb Mosley and Jake Morris.
River Bogle started for the Lions and pitched six innings, allowing six hits and six runs, walking three and striking out four.
The Lions are 1-7 in district play and will host Center on Thursday.
Tatum 11, Troup 0 - District 16-3A: Tatum's Truitt Anthony allowed only six hits and no runs for a complete game shutout against Troup. He walked two and struck out seven with 94 pitches across five and two-thirds innings.
The Eagles first got on board in the third inning when Camron Redwine doubled on a line drive to left field. Redwine had three hits in four at-bats, including another double in the top of the sixth.
The Eagles racked up 13 hits overall. Levi Lister and Landen Tovar had two each; two doubles for Tovar and one single and a double for Lister. Landon Estrada stole two bases, with the Eagles stealing seven in total.
The Eagles are 8-0 in district play and will host Elysian Fields on Friday.
Carlisle 13, Leverett's Chapel 2 - District 19-2A: The Indians steadily picked up runs all game with eight of their batters getting hits. They earned four runs in the third inning helped by singles from Cash Jones and Jonathan Nix and walks by Clayton Hart and Cullen Thomas. Joseph Mejia hit a double in the top of the fifth and he earned two RBI overall.
Mejia pitched five innings where he allowed two hits and two runs, walked five and struck out two.
The LC Lions scored their two runs in the bottom of the first when Raymond Espinosa singled on the first pitch. Demarion Brown walked and he and Espinosa scored when Carson Ford singled on a hard ground ball. The Lions got three more hits, a single by Dequincy Brown in the first, a single from Nathan Pierson in the second and another by Brown in the third but left their runners stranded.
Dylan Harris pitched two innings where he allowed seven hits and eight runs and walked three. Ford took over for two and a third innings, allowing four hits and four runs, walking one and striking out two. Demarion Brown closed the game, pitching two-thirds of an inning.
Carlisle moves to 4-7 in district play and visit Union Hill on Tuesday.
Leverett's Chapel moves to 2-8 and hosts Union Hill on Friday.
Overton 0, Harleton 18 - District 19-2A: The Mustangs got outmatched at home, failing to get hits against Harleton's Dylan Armstrong across four innings.
Bryce Still started on the mound for Overton, pitching one inning where he allowed three runs on two hits, walked four and struck out two. Mason Rowe, Braxton Harper and Caden Thornton pitched in relief out of the bullpen.
Overton moves to 6-5 in district play and will visit Hawkins on Friday.
Mt. Enterprise 4, Shelbyville 13 - District 23-2A: In the first of their doubleheader against Shelbyville on Monday, the Wildcats struggled to get hits for four innings while the Dragons collected eight runs. Jaxon Jones, Caiden Corman and Logan Wright drew walks in the top of the fifth and Jones scored their first run of the day on an error. Mason Pettit walked and Aaiden Alsup singled on a ground ball, bringing home Corman. With the bases still loaded, Wright scored when Aiden Rogers walked. Wright singled in the top of the seventh and later scored with Jase Webb's single.
Corman started on the mound for the Wildcats, lasting three innings where he surrendered four runs on three hits and walked eight. Alsup pitched three innings in relief. allowing eight runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out one.
Mt. Enterprise 0, Shelbyville 16: Rogers got the Wildcats' their only hit in the second game of the day with a single in the bottom of the first.
Webb pitched three innings, surrendering nine runs on five hits and walking three. Rogers and Dawson Zarazinski both pitched one inning in relief.
The Dragons tallied six runs in the fourth, helped by home runs from Justin Raymond and Weston Frick.
Mt. Enterprise moves to 0-9 in district play and hosts Timpson on Tuesday.