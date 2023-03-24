Henderson 2, Spring Hill 3 - District 17-4A: Henderson was tied 2-2 with the Spring Hill Panthers in the eighth inning when the latter got a walk-off win thanks to a ground ball by Trent Thompson.
The Lions were the first to get on board with a single by Aden Butler in the first inning that brought home Dashawn Jackson. They took a 2-1 lead briefly in the third inning with a sacrifice fly hit by Jackson that allowed Racer Wriggle to score.
Both teams had solid pitching, with Henderson getting two hits against Spring Hill. Jackson started for the Lions, pitching five innings where he allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked three. JJ Pickens took over from the bullpen for three innings, allowing three hits and one run and striking out three.
The Lions are 1-2 in district play and will visit Gilmer on Friday.
Tatum 9, West Rusk 0 - District 16-3A: Tatum pitchers Truitt Anthony and Landen Tovar shut out the Raiders, the former lasting six innings where he threw 101 pitches, allowed one hit and zero runs and struck out six. Tovar pitched one inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Tovar and Landon Estrada got two runs apiece and Estrada drove in one run. Camron Redwine drove in three runs when he homered in the sixth inning, his fifth bomb of the season.
The Raiders’ Jimmie Harper hit a single and Xander Mason hit a double. Harper pitched for five innings where he allowed five hits and four runs, walked five and struck out four.
The Eagles are 4-0 in district play and will host Arp on Friday for their Alumni Night.
West Rusk’s first district loss puts them at 2-1. They will visit Troup on Friday.
Overton 9, Union Hill 6 - District 19-2A: The Mustangs scored on an error and a wild pitch to take a 2-0 lead in the second inning. They charged further ahead with doubles by Sawyer Rogers, Braxton Harper and Rylan Holleman in the bottom of the fourth. Harper was 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in two runs. The Mustangs had eight stolen bases overall with two by Isaiah Hawkins.
Bryce Still earned the win for the Mustangs, throwing for six innings where he allowed four hits and three runs, walked two and struck out nine. Caden Thornton and Mason Rowe pitched the final inning in relief, with Thornton walking three and allowing three runs and Rowe walking one and striking out one to end the game.
Now 5-2, the Mustangs are visiting Beckville on Friday.
Carlisle 0, Big Sandy 12 - District 19-2A: The Big Sandy Wildcats shut out Carlisle on Tuesday and racked up their 12 runs within the first three innings. Joseph Mejia started for the Indians, allowing two hits and three runs for one-third of an inning. Jonathan Nix threw for two and two-thirds innings in relief, allowing eight hits and nine runs and striking out four.
Carlisle is 3-4 in district play and will next host Harleton on Friday.
Leverett’s Chapel 0, Harleton 11 - District 19-2A: The LC Lions got three hits overall but couldn’t get runners home in their away game against Harleton on Tuesday. Dylan Harris singled in the first inning and Raymond Espinosa and Demarion Brown got a single each in the third.
Espinosa was on the pitcher’s mound for the Lions for two innings, allowing four runs on four hits, walking two and striking out one. Eduardo Espinosa and Carson Ford threw for two-thirds of an inning each in relief. Espinosa allowed four runs on two hits, walked four and struck out one and Ford allowed three runs on three hits and walked two.
The Lions move to 2-5 in district play and will visit Hawkins on Friday.
Mt. Enterprise 1, Garrison 13 - District 22-2A: The Wildcats got six hits but left runners stranded and couldn’t turn the game around on Tuesday. Jase Webb’s single in the first inning brought Aaiden Alsup home for the Wildcats’ sole run. Alsup had two singles overall and Aiden Rogers, Lucas Burkhardt, Mason Petit and Webb got one apiece.
Caiden Corman pitched one inning for Mt. Enterprise where he allowed seven runs on three hits, walked four and struck out one. Webb threw two and a third innings, allowing three hits and six runs, walked four and struck out one. Rogers pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing one hit, walking two and striking out one.
The Wildcats are 0-4 in district play and will host Garrison on Friday.