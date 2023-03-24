Henderson 2, Spring Hill 3 - District 17-4A: Henderson was tied 2-2 with the Spring Hill Panthers in the eighth inning when the latter got a walk-off win thanks to a ground ball by Trent Thompson. 

The Lions were the first to get on board with a single by Aden Butler in the first inning that brought home Dashawn Jackson. They took a 2-1 lead briefly in the third inning with a sacrifice fly hit by Jackson that allowed Racer Wriggle to score. 

