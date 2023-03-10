Henderson 0, Carthage 5—District 17-4A: The Lions were down 0-3 after the first inning thanks to a triple, single and a double from Carthage. Pitcher JJ Pickens threw four innings, surrendered five runs on seven hits, struck out two and walked one. Brian Biggs relieved him for two innings where he struck out one, walked two and allowed two hits. 

Dashawn Jackson led Henderson in hits, hitting two singles to be 2-for-3 at the plate. Pickens, Macen Jones and Jacob Medford also had singles. The Lions made zero errors on the field.

