Henderson 0, Carthage 5—District 17-4A: The Lions were down 0-3 after the first inning thanks to a triple, single and a double from Carthage. Pitcher JJ Pickens threw four innings, surrendered five runs on seven hits, struck out two and walked one. Brian Biggs relieved him for two innings where he struck out one, walked two and allowed two hits.
Dashawn Jackson led Henderson in hits, hitting two singles to be 2-for-3 at the plate. Pickens, Macen Jones and Jacob Medford also had singles. The Lions made zero errors on the field.
The Lions are competing in a tournament at Rusk from March 9 to 11 and will resume district play against Center on Tuesday at home.
Overton 3, Hawkins 2 - District 19-2A: The Mustangs got their first district win of the season in a close game that saw them fall behind the Hawks twice before a walk-off run in the seventh. Sawyer Rogers tripled to get on base and Bryson Bobbitt bunted into a fielder’s choice, allowing Rogers to score. Bobbitt and Rogers both got two RBI. Rylan Holleman pitched seven innings for the win, allowing two hits and two runs, walking zero and striking out 12.
The Mustangs are 1-2 heading into a district game against Union Grove which was rescheduled to Saturday due to field conditions.
West Rusk 7, Central 11: The Raiders got on board with a single by Cole Jackson in the first inning but swiftly fell behind Central, the latter collecting two runs in the second and six more in the third. Will Jackson led the Raiders in hits with a double and two singles and went 3-for-4 at the plate. Jason Reasoner and Cole had two hits apiece. Jimmie Harper got a single and two RBI.
Harper took the loss for the Raiders, lasting two and a third innings. He allowed six hits and seven runs and struck out four.
The Raiders are competing in a tournament at Rusk from March 10 to 12. They will begin district play against Arp at home on Tuesday.
Tatum 4, Troup 1—District 16-3A: Truitt Anthony got the win for the Eagles, pitching seven innings, allowing three hits and one run, striking out 12 and walking four. The Eagles on board in the second when Landon Estrada doubled on a 1-1 count. The Eagles got nine hits overall with Estrada, Levi Lister and Carson Gonzalez each getting two. Estrada and Gonzalez both drove in two runs. Tatum committed no errors on the field and Camron Redwine made the most plays with 12.
Tatum is hosting a tournament from March 9 to 11 and will resume district play at Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Leverett’s Chapel 13, Union Hill 3—District 19-2A: The LC Lions were down 2-3 after the third and sprinted away with 11 runs in the fourth in Tuesday’s home game. Raymond Espinosa threw for four innings, surrounding three runs on two hits and striking out seven. LC collected nine hits with two apiece for Eduardo Espinosa, Dylan Harris and Demarion Brown. Carson Ford and Blane Reeves both drove in two runs.
The victory makes LC 2-1 in district play. They will play an away game against Beckville on Friday.
Mt. Enterprise 3, Woden 14—District 23-2A: Aiden Rogers pitched two and a third innings for the Wildcats, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out four. Jaxon Jones relief pitched for two and two-thirds innings and Jase Webb threw one. Rogers had two hits in three at bats to lead Mt. Enterprise offensively. Mason Petit also hit a double, driving in one run in the sixth.
The Wildcats are 0-1 in district play and will play Gary on Tuesday at home.