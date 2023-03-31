Henderson 1, Carthage 17 – District 17-4A: Carthage’s offense overwhelmed the Lions with nine runs in the second and six more in the third and the game was called after the fifth inning. Henderson’s Dashawn Jackson threw for one and one third innings, allowing 11 runs on four hits, walking four and striking out one. Trey Pinnell pitched in relief for three and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out five.
The Lions struggled to get hits against Carthage’s Brook Brewster. Jackson had three singles and a groundout by Mason Jones drove in Henderson’s sole run in the bottom of the first.
The Lions move to 1-5 in district play and are playing Carthage again on Friday on the road.
West Rusk 9, Elysian Fields 0 – District 16-3A: The Raiders’ Jimmie Harper allowed only four hits across five and a third innings, striking out nine and walking three with 95 pitches. Will Jackson pitched in relief for one and two-thirds innings, allowing zero hits and striking out four.
Xander Mason led the team offensively, going 4-for-4 at the plate and earning two RBI. Cole Jackson had three hits including an inside the park home run in the sixth and a triple in the third. Jason Reasoner had three singles and was 3-for-4 at the plate. Harper also contributed offensively with two hits including one double, driving in two runs.
West Rusk is 4-1 in district play and will host Waskom on Friday.
Tatum 12, Jefferson 2 – District 16-3A: Tatum’s Truitt Anthony started on the pitcher’s mound, lasting five innings where he allowed only two runs on two hits, walked for and struck out 11.
The Eagles got on board quickly with one run in the first and added five more in the second. They picked up one more each in the third and fourth and soared again with four more runs in the sixth to end the game. Camron Redwine drove in three runs with a homer in the second and Cayden Tatum drove in two with a home run in the sixth.
Tatum moves to 6-0 in district play and will visit Central Heights for a non-conference game on Friday.
Overton 1, New Summerfield 0 - District 19-2A: Overton picked up another win with New Summerfield being forced to forfeit. The Mustangs move to 6-3 in district play and will visit Big Sandy on Friday.
Carlisle 1, Hawkins 11 – District 19-2A: The Indians struggled to get hits against Hawkins, and got their only one with a single by Clayton Howard in the fifth inning. Howard scored their sole run in that inning thanks to an error by Hawkins’ center fielder B Givens.
Carlisle’s Jonathan Nix pitched two-thirds of the first inning where he allowed seven runs on five hits, struck out one and walked three. Jesus Enriquez and Aiden Martin pitched in relief out of the bullpen.
Carlisle moves to 3-6 in district play and visits Union Grove on Friday.
Leverett’s Chapel 10, Union Grove 12 – District 19-2A: The LC Lions made a game of it and nearly caught up to Union Grove by the end. They were down 12-8 by the seventh inning and they racked up four runs there, falling just short of what they needed.
Raymond Espinosa, Dylan Harris and Carson Ford drew singles in that final inning. Espinosa had three hits overall for LC. Harris had two singles and four RBI. Joey Peery had one hit and three RBI.
Dequincy Brown led things off for LC, pitching two-thirds of an inning where he allowed two runs on two hits and walked two. Espinosa pitched two and one-thirds innings and Harris pitched three.
Mt. Enterprise 9, Martinsville 13 – District 23-2A: The Wildcats battled hard to the end, collecting three hits in the first, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and their last two in the seventh. Dawson Zarazinski had the most with four including a double in the sixth inning. Aiden Rogers and Zarazinski drove in two runs each.
Jase Webb lasted four and two-thirds innings for Mt. Enterprise, allowing 11 runs on eight hits, walking three and striking out three.
The Wildcats are 0-6 in district play and will play Martinsville again on Friday on the road.