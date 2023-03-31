Henderson 1, Carthage 17 – District 17-4A: Carthage’s offense overwhelmed the Lions with nine runs in the second and six more in the third and the game was called after the fifth inning. Henderson’s Dashawn Jackson threw for one and one third innings, allowing 11 runs on four hits, walking four and striking out one. Trey Pinnell pitched in relief for three and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out five.

The Lions struggled to get hits against Carthage’s Brook Brewster. Jackson had three singles and a groundout by Mason Jones drove in Henderson’s sole run in the bottom of the first. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription