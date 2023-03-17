Overton Mustangs Baseball

Overton's Rylan Holleman is swarmed by teammates after hitting a home run in the third inning in their Tuesday game against Leverett's Chapel.

 Courtesy Photo/Ronnie Sartors

Overton 10, Leverett’s Chapel 0 - District 19-2A: Overton shut out Leverett’s Chapel at home with pitcher Rylan Holleman allowing four hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked zero with 61 pitches.

LC’s Raymond Espinosa lasted five innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking six.

