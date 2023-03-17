Overton 10, Leverett’s Chapel 0 - District 19-2A: Overton shut out Leverett’s Chapel at home with pitcher Rylan Holleman allowing four hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked zero with 61 pitches.
LC’s Raymond Espinosa lasted five innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking six.
Overton leapt ahead in the third inning with a double by Isaiah Hawkins and a home run by Holleman. Sawyer Rogers, Hawkins, Holleman, Bryson Bobbitt and Braxton Harper all got multiple hits, with Holleman and Bobbitt getting two RBI each.
LC’s four hits were singles by Demarion Brown, DeQuincy Brown, Espinosa and Nathan Pierson.
The 2-3 LC Lions are hosting Big Sandy on Friday. The 3-2 Mustangs will visit Carlisle on Friday.
Tatum 4, Elysian Fields 1 - District 16-3A: Camron Redwine put the Eagles on board with a two-run homer in the first inning, setting the tone for their Tuesday home game. Redwine would drive in two runs again in the third with a single. Landen Tovar and Anthony Truitt got two hits each and Carson Gonzalez and Levi Lister got one apiece.
Anthony threw for seven innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking two and striking out 12.
The 2-0 Eagles will host Waskom on Friday.
Henderson 10, Center 3 - District 17-4A: The game stayed close in the early innings and the Lions took a one-run lead in the fifth with a double by Dashawn Jackson. They sealed the deal in the sixth inning where they added six more runs with singles by Aden Butler, Macen Jones, Trace Antunes and River Bogle.
The Lions got seven hits overall and committed no errors on the field. Butler had the most chances with nine.
JJ Pickens threw all seven innings for the Lions, allowing six hits and three runs, striking out ten and walking two.
The 1-1 Lions will visit Kilgore on Friday.
Mt. Enterprise 0, Gary 14 - District 22-2A: As the Gary Bobcats took a 4-0 lead over the first two innings, the Wildcats got runners on base but couldn’t get them home. Gary’s seven runs in the fifth wrapped the game up.
Aiden Alsup got the most hits for Mt. Enterprise with two singles in two at bats. Dawson Zarazinksi and K Nichols got a single apiece.
Caiden Corman pitched one and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and four runs and striking out two. Alsup and Jase Webb pitched relief, throwing for two and a third innings and one inning respectively.
The 0-2 Wildcats will play Gary again on Friday on the road.
Carlisle 0, Beckville 11 - District 19-2A: Beckville scored six runs in the first, one in the second and four in the third to wrap up the shutout game. Carlisle got zero hits against the Bearcats’ Aiden Brantley.
Carlisle’s Jonathan Nix pitched two innings, allowing three hits and nine runs. Aiden Martin pitched for one inning, allowing one hit, two runs and striking out one.
Now 3-2 in district play, Carlisle will host Overton on Friday.
West Rusk 1, Arp 0 - District 16-3A: The Raiders and Tigers went scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Luis Sanchez scored on a wild pitch. West Rusk’s Jimmie Harper threw 92 pitches over five innings where he allowed only three hits and no runs, struck out seven and walked four. Carson McCarthy relief pitched for two innings and allowed zero hits.
The Raiders made six hits with one each by Baylee Hughes, Darren Nix, Will Jackson, Cole Jackson, Harper and Ty Harper.
Now 1-0 in district play, the Raiders will visit Jefferson on Friday.