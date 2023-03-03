West Rusk 10, Elysian Fields 0 - District 16-3A: The Lady Raiders began district play with a win at home on Tuesday. Pitcher Lilly Waddell gave up one hit and had 10 strikeouts in five innings. The Lady Raiders had eight hits including a three-run home run and a single by Piper Morton. Waddell got three RBIs, Natalie Christy hit a triple and other contributors on offense were Jaimie Jose, Kyrsten Price, Macie Blizard and Carlie Buckner.
West Rusk will resume district play with an away game against Waskom on Tuesday after competing in a non-conference Hallsville tournament from Thursday to Saturday.
Tatum 18, Jefferson 0 - District 16-3A: It was 0-0 after four innings and 1-0 after five before Tatum ran away with the game in Monday night’s district opener. They added 17 more runs in just the sixth inning. Sanyia Cotton had four hits and four RBIs. Camryn Milam got four RBIs with two hits. Yahnya Acevedo drove in three runs and Noa Cart drove in two runs with a single. Karly Stroud hit a triple and Milam, Cotton, Acevedo and Olivia Nay each got doubles. Beka Stockton, Bradley, Stroud and Lily Crawford got one RBI apiece. Stockton was on the pitcher’s mound for 6 innings in which she gave up three hits, struck out seven and walked three.
Tatum won’t resume district play until Friday, March 10 with a home game against Troup. Before then they are competing in the Hallsville tournament and will play a non-conference game at Gilmer on Tuesday.
Henderson 0, Lufkin 10: The Lady Lions’ preseason continued with a loss to 5A Lufkin on the road on Tuesday. Jacie Boothe pitched 4.2 innings where she struck out two and had zero walks. The Lady Panthers were up 6-0 after the third inning and they would add two runs each in the fourth and fifth. Henderson’s two hits were singles by Jaci Taylor and Kristina Jackson.
Overton 6, Sabine 3: The Lady Mustangs were behind by one after the first inning but a double by Kayla Nobles and a ground ball by Chelsea Jordan that reached on an error in the second drove in two runs. An error by Overton allowed Sabine to tie it 2-2 at the bottom of the second. After Ne’kila Weir singled and Halle Mayfield got on base with a walk in the third, they both scored after another error by Sabine. A single by Kyuana Brown and a ground ball by Smith that reached on an error in the fourth and fifth innings added Overton’s last two runs.
Smith pitched for seven innings where she struck out four, walked four and gave up two earned runs.
The Lady Mustangs are playing in a non-conference tournament at Elysian Fields from Thursday to Saturday. Their district opener is set for Tuesday against New Summerfield at home.
Mt. Enterprise 18, Cushing 8: Best friend pitchers faced off in the Galcats’ home game against Cushing’s Galkats on Tuesday. Mt. Enterprise’s Chasity Garcia pitched for seven innings where she struck out six and allowed eight runs and six hits. Garcia contributed offensively with three hits including her first varsity home run in the fourth inning. The latter was inside the park, just missing the fence by four feet.
Carlee Reeves’ five hits included four singles and a triple. Dede Davis hit a single, double and a triple. Molly Frazer hit a triple and a double, Trinity Cotton hit two doubles and Allie Durrett got two singles.
Mt. Enterprise begins district play with an away game against Joaquin on Tuesday.