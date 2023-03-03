West Rusk Lady Raiders Softball

West Rusk 10, Elysian Fields 0 - District 16-3A: The Lady Raiders began district play with a win at home on Tuesday. Pitcher Lilly Waddell gave up one hit and had 10 strikeouts in five innings. The Lady Raiders had eight hits including a three-run home run and a single by Piper Morton. Waddell got three RBIs, Natalie Christy hit a triple and other contributors on offense were Jaimie Jose, Kyrsten Price, Macie Blizard and Carlie Buckner.

West Rusk will resume district play with an away game against Waskom on Tuesday after competing in a non-conference Hallsville tournament from Thursday to Saturday.

