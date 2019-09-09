PRICE - Plagued by penalties and big plays, the Carlisle Indians fell to Class 3A Troup 33-23 here Friday night.
With the loss, the Tribe falls to 0-2 on the season and will host Overton next week.
The Indians racked up 95 yards in penalties, including four personal fouls flags and two pass interference calls.
“I think we got better tonight, I think we took steps in the right direction,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said after the game. “We shot ourselves in the foot on offense and gave up the big play on defense.
“That’s what cost us tonight. We’ve got to get better mentally on offense and not shoot ourselves in the foot. We’re not good enough to convert when we have to get 15 or 20 yards on third down.
“We’ve got to get a continuous drive and not get the penalties. On defense, we did a lot better on our run defense. We held them and we gave up the big play. We’ve got to find a way to stop the big play.”
QB Carlos DeLeon was under pressure most of the night but finished 12 of 18 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown. Despite the heavy rush by the Tigers, DeLeon started out 11 of 12 for 124 yards and a touchdown, the only incompletion coming when he threw it out of bounds to elude pursuit.
“Carlos is a tough kid and he’s going to continue to get better.”
The Indians got on the board in a hurry when, after holding Troup on downs following the opening kicker, the Tiger punter went down to one knee to scoop up a low snap and Carlisle took over at the Tiger 10.
Three plays later, Jamion Turner pushed it in from the six and Aaron Gallegos’ PAT kick made it 7-0 with 8:30 left in the first period.
Troup came right back to tie it up on a 75-yard, 10-play drive at the 4:48 mark.
Not to be outdone, the Indians answered with a 94-yard drive that culminated with a 31-yard strike from DeLeon to Turner with 11 seconds left in the first period.
Turner, who finished with a game-high 81 yards on 12 carries. had a blistering 32-yard run on the drive.
Troup responded with a 27-yard scoring run by Jordan Elliott to knot the score at 13-13 with 10:09 left in the half.
After being held on downs, Carlisle backup punter Aldolfo Hernandez boomed a 59-yard punt to the Tiger 24.
It took the 3A Tigers just two plays to reach the end zone as Elliott found Desmon Deason on a 65-yard pass-and-run play that broke the tie at 20-13 with 4:15 left in the half.
Carlisle took the second half kickoff and drove 63 yards in 13 plays before stalling out at Troup 12. Gallegos put three on the board with a 29-yard field goal to cut the margin to 20-16.
The Indians’ Christian Hale put the Tribe ahead 23-20 when he picked off a deflected pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. Gallegos’ PAT was perfect.
Troup came right to retake the lead at 27-23 on a one-yard run by Daniel Leon with 1:21 left in the third.
The Tigers iced the game on a fourth down 24-yard pass from Elliot to Jaden Lewis with just 1:05 left in the game.