The Laneville varsity boys track and field team claimed the District 27-1A Championship and the varsity girls placed third overall at Neches High School on Wednesday.

The boys' achievement has been a long time coming, especially for senior Deandre Thomas who won the district title in shot put and went undefeated in that event this season. Since his freshman year, the Laneville boys have always fallen just short of first place and 2020 was skipped entirely due to COVID-19.

