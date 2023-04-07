The Laneville varsity boys track and field team claimed the District 27-1A Championship and the varsity girls placed third overall at Neches High School on Wednesday.
The boys' achievement has been a long time coming, especially for senior Deandre Thomas who won the district title in shot put and went undefeated in that event this season. Since his freshman year, the Laneville boys have always fallen just short of first place and 2020 was skipped entirely due to COVID-19.
"I hate coming in second," Thomas said. "Coming into this year I had two goals, to be undefeated in shot and win the district title because we always lost by a couple of points to Oakwood."
Thomas credits hard work and believing in God for making both dreams come true this year. "It means a lot because I know how hard my teammates and I worked the past couple of years."
As the meet concluded on Wednesday, both varsity teams erupted into exuberant cheers and danced around coach Tracy Kincade as he carried over the first-place trophy, which they took turns passing around.
"I'm super pleased and proud of the kids' efforts. We've been working hard all year to accomplish this feat," said Kincade. "Laneville has been known as a basketball school. We have now become a total program that other teams in the region and state recognize as a total program. Our kids compete at the regional and state levels in all sports now."
In addition to his first place in shot put, Thomas was fourth in discus. He placed sixth in the 100m dash. Thomas is aiming for another go at State after placing fifth in shot at the State Championship last year.
Mariah Pauley earned Laneville another individual first-place finish in the girls' 100m dash. She placed third in long jump and third in the 200m dash.
Joseph Clark is the boys discus district champion. He also placed second in shot put and second in 110m hurdles.
Matthew Johnson placed second in long jump, third in high jump and third in the 200m dash.
Ranyia Neal placed third in discus and fourth in shot put.
Saveah Bratton, La'Tiyana Loftis, Rakyleia Neal and Pauley placed second in the girls 4x100m relay.
Clark, Thomas, Johnson and Adolfo Martinez placed second in the boys 4x100m relay.
Julian Calhoun, Johnson, Lamarion Rodriguez and Martinez placed second in the boys 4x200m relay.
Calhoun, Chris Gonzalez, Thomas and Rodriguez placed fourth in the 4x400m relay.
Jamorian Williams placed fifth in discus and sixth in shot put.
La'Tiyana Loftis placed fifth in long jump.
Bratton placed sixth in girls' shot put and seventh in discus.
Emily Gurrola was sixth in discus.
Martinez took fifth in the 800m and Rodriguez was seventh.
The Area Championship will be held at Zavalla High School on Wednesday, April 12. Athletes who placed in the top four of an event are area qualifiers.
Laneville's high-performing junior high track and field team will compete in their own District Championship meet on Thursday, April 13 at Neches.