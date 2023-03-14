Henderson juniors Kaleb Tate and Brock Johnson and sophomore Johnathan Bateman are headed to State after qualifying in the Boys Region 3 Division 2 championship meet on Friday at Arp High School. It will be Tate’s second trip to State after finishing in thirteenth place last year and the first trip for Bateman and Johnson.

Tate placed second in the regional meet in the 181 weight class with a total of 1410 lbs.(540 squat, 340 bench, 530 deadlift). He was 45 lbs. behind the first place qualifier Matthew Mitchell of Sulphur Springs and ahead of nine other competitors.

