Henderson juniors Kaleb Tate and Brock Johnson and sophomore Johnathan Bateman are headed to State after qualifying in the Boys Region 3 Division 2 championship meet on Friday at Arp High School. It will be Tate’s second trip to State after finishing in thirteenth place last year and the first trip for Bateman and Johnson.
Tate placed second in the regional meet in the 181 weight class with a total of 1410 lbs.(540 squat, 340 bench, 530 deadlift). He was 45 lbs. behind the first place qualifier Matthew Mitchell of Sulphur Springs and ahead of nine other competitors.
Johnson and Bateman went one and two in the superheavy weight class ahead of nine other lifters.
Brock lifted a total of 1665 (650 squat, 415 bench, 600 deadlift). Johnson’s sister, Logan, was one of Henderson’s two State qualifiers in the girls regional meet last week.
Bateman’s total was 1475 (600 squat, 360 bench, 515 deadlift).
The Henderson boys finished third as a team overall, behind Brownsboro and Bullard.
The Division 2 State Championships will take place in Abilene, Texas at the Taylor County Expo Center, with the Division 2 athletes competing on Friday, March 24.