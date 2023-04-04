After two days of district tournament competition, the Henderson varsity boys and girls golf teams both finished in third place behind Carthage and Spring Hill. Three Henderson athletes, Ava Turlington, Trey Pinnell and Chase Everitt qualified individually to the Conference 4A Region III competition to be held at Bearkat Golf Course in Huntsville from April 17 to 20.
District competition began at the Tempest Golf Course in Gladewater and wrapped up at the Wood Hollow course in Longview on Thursday. Turlington finished in first place among the girls with a two-day total of 166, shooting a round of 83 both days.
Trey Pinnell's total was 168 with a round of 92 at Tempest and 76 at Wood Hollow.
Chase Everitt's total was 162 with a round of 89 at Tempest and 73 at Wood Hollow.
Coach Tanya Davis says that all three will have the opportunity in the coming weeks to play a practice round at the Bearkat course. She is having them continue to work on the basics to improve their consistency--putting, chipping and hitting irons and woods on the driving range.
"These players are dedicated and excited about this opportunity to play against others and represent Henderson ISD. I am so excited," said Davis.
For Regionals, the girls' competition will run from April 17 to 18 and the boys will compete April 19 to 20.