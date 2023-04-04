After two days of district tournament competition, the Henderson varsity boys and girls golf teams both finished in third place behind Carthage and Spring Hill. Three Henderson athletes, Ava Turlington, Trey Pinnell and Chase Everitt qualified individually to the Conference 4A Region III competition to be held at Bearkat Golf Course in Huntsville from April 17 to 20.

District competition began at the Tempest Golf Course in Gladewater and wrapped up at the Wood Hollow course in Longview on Thursday. Turlington finished in first place among the girls with a two-day total of 166, shooting a round of 83 both days.

