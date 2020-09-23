The West Rusk Raiders had their homecoming game last Friday night where the new homecoming queen was crowned and the football boys played off against the Malakoff Tigers in a brutal game, where they regrettably lost 7-49.
The night started off with great excitement and cheer for the West Rusk Stadium, with proud fans and families gathered to celebrate the Homecoming court before the game. Making sure that the stands and Homecoming participants attending followed the CDC guidelines, the West Rusk crowning of the newest Homecoming queen, Rut Jose, went off without a hitch.
Continuing straight into the game, the Raiders came flooding out onto the field with a sort of buzzing energy. On a side note, a few members of the team knelt next to the field goal for a quick prayer before coming out onto the field. Possibly in a ritual to ask for a great game, or maybe in recognition of one of their coaches being with their wife who was in labor that night.
It was an invigorating site nonetheless, as the Raiders geared up for what became a grueling night. Both teams' captains met for the coin toss, where the Malakoff Tigers took the kickoff. The Raiders received while defending the south end zone, or right side of the field from the stands.
In the first quarter, it seemed as if the defensive and offensive lines were evenly matched, with both teams feeling each other out. It seemed like the Raiders would have a pretty decent chance at winning, with the boys taking the first touchdown of the game. However, the Malakoff Tigers bounced back aggressively, taking two touchdowns before the end of the first.
During the first quarter of the game though, there were a few players who made big moves for the Raiders out on the field. Such as #15 Omarion Anthony with the catch at the beginning of the first quarter that gained the Raiders 9 yards. There was #13 Andon Mata who passed to Anthony at the first and 10 for the Raiders at the 15-yard line. Then #5 Jimmie Harper took a 7 yard gain with the carry, as well as a carry for a 9 yard gain further into the quarter. James Greenalch, #3, had the carry for the touchdown in the first quarter. Greenalch also made some decently timed tackles on the Tigers before the Tigers’ first touchdown.
After the Tiger’s second touchdown in the first quarter, the Raiders tried their hardest to match their score before the second quarter started. With money-maker moves by #22 Will Jackson who had a 25-yard carry for the Raiders, it seemed as if the boys would be able to catch up to the Tigers. However, the first quarter ended without the Raiders being able to make anything happen, keeping the score at 7-14 in favor of Malakoff.
In the second quarter, the Tigers bowled right over the Raiders in a surprising amount of effort. The second quarter is where the Raiders finally took both of their timeouts, almost back-to-back in an attempt to recenter their foundations. Much to the disappointment of the Raider fans, the Tigers managed to score right after the second timeout by the Raiders.
When the kickoff happened, the ball started on the 37-yard line in possession of the Raiders. Number 11, Carson Martin had a 9-yard carry, with the Raiders at the second down and 1. Shortly after a few skirmishes, while neither side gave up much, the Raiders decided to punt.
Unfortunately, this decision then led to the Tigers gaining another leap ahead, making three more touchdowns despite a major defensive effort by the Raiders. Number 11 Carson Martin attempted to block as many of the Tigers passes as possible while #1 Jamal Ford went for a few carries right before halftime.
During halftime, the West Rusk Raiders put on their Homecoming performance to the delight of the folks in the stands. When the Raiders filed back out onto the field from the locker room after halftime, the atmosphere surrounding them was a bit tension-packed.
The Raiders understood that going forward the game would turn into an uphill battle against the formidable Tigers. This was proven by the Tigers making an almost immediate touchdown within the first few minutes of the third quarter.
In the middle of the third quarter, some friction occurred between the two teams, which worked against the Raiders by making their judgment clouded. By the fourth quarter, the Raiders caved to the inevitable loss. The Tigers sealed their victory with another touchdown right before the end of the fourth.
Though the Raiders lost the game that night, their spirit hadn't been broken. The non-district game will become a stepping stone and a lesson learned for the West Rusk team. They will continue to practice and hone their skills for their next battle against the Troup Tigers in their first district game of the season. It will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the Troup Tigers home stadium.