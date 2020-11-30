The Henderson Lion boys are already one foot into the official varsity basketball season, with their first game having been on November 14, against the Whitehouse Wildcats, where the Lions lost 32-39 in a nail-biting game.
Following the next week on Tuesday, November 17, the Henderson Lions took on the mighty Troup Tigers, which was their first game of the season. It was also a loss for the Tigers, with the confident Henderson Lions taking the victory for themselves, 37-36.
The Lions’ next game came a few days of preparation later, on Saturday, November 21. Their opponent were the Longview Lobos. The Lobos went into the match with an overall record of 1-1 for the season, setting them at equal footing with the Henderson Lions. Everything about the game was up to the players, and unfortunately for Henderson, the Lobos took the victory for themselves that day with a 41 point lead, 45-86.
Faced with the whiplash from their previous loss, the Henderson Lions took the initiative with their next opponent. On Monday the Lions played against the Pleasant Grove Hawks, where the Lions handily served the Hawks’ first loss of the season. With a 13 point lead, the Lions headed into the Thanksgiving holiday with an overall of 2-2.
The Friday after the Lions went up against the Rusk Eagles in the Eagles’ home court. The Eagles were sitting at 1-1 overall before the game began. The results for that game will come in a later edition.
The next game scheduled will be against the Marshall Mavericks, who are currently 0-2, in the Mavericks’ home stadium at 1:30 p.m.