It was the tale of two quarterbacks here Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium, one who played and one who didn’t.
Freshman quarterback Terry Bussey ran for 209 yards as the Timpson Bears upended the Carlisle Indians 54-19 but Indian starting QB Carlos DeLeon was forced to miss the game due to a COVID -related illness in his family. DeLeon’s brother David, a freshman linebacker, was also forced to sit out the contest.
With the win, Timpson moves to 4-0 on the season while Carlisle stands at 2-2. The Indians will start District 9-2A play next week when they travel to Beckville, a 59-21 winner over West Sabine. Both DeLeons will be able to play against Beckville.
Matthew Rigdon was forced to move into DeLeon’s quarterback position and wide receiver Jamion Turner took over Rigdon’s slot at running back. Both were impressive as Turner ran for 101 yards and Rigdon had 50 on the ground and 96 passing. Rigdon’s brother Griffin had his best night of the season with 83 yards on the ground on 13 carries.
“Missing Carlos had an impact on the game,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said after the game. “We missed some opportunities and there are some things we need to fix, but they’re a very good football team. Their quarterback is really good and they’ve got a lot of great athletes.
“Their running back is quite good and they’re just a good football team.”
DeLeon was the Tribe’s leading rusher coming into the game and had a 28-yard average per reception when moved out to the receiver to take advantage of Rigdon’s arm.
Aaron Gallegos, who had field goals of 42 and 45 yards in the game, pooch kicked the opening kickoff and when the Timpson players watched it hit and roll, Gallegos raced down the field and recovered it at the Bear 30. Seven plays later, Matthew Rigdon, who had dropped back to pass, was forced to scramble and hit Grady Jones for a five-yard touchdown pass. Gallegos’ PAT gave the Indians a quick 7-0 lead with 8:49 left in the first period.
An onside kick failed and Timpson took over at its own 49. It took the Bears just five plays to reach the end zone with Bussey doing the honors from eight yards out. The PAT failed but Timpson had cut the lead to just 7-6. Bussey had runs of 36, six, and eight yards on the drive.
After holding the Tribe on downs, the Bears took over at the Carlisle 41 and it took just two plays to score again, with Bussey tallying on a 38-yard run. Following another missed PAT, Timpson had a 12-7 lead with 4:38 left in the first.
Carlisle took over at its own 22 after the kickoff and went 63 plays in eight plays before stalling out at the Bear 26 where Gallegos drilled his 42-yard field with four seconds left in the first quarter to bring the Indians to within two at 12-10.
Timpson quickly went 60 yards in four plays with Bussey scoring from the 10 to make it 20-10. Bear running back Braden Courtney had runs of 32 and 21 yards on the drive. Courtney would finish with 121 yards on 11 carries.
Fighting back, the Tribe took over at its 27 after the kickoff and 64 yards to the Bear 23 before stalling out again. Rigdon had a big 16-yard run and then hit Jones with a 14-yard pass completion to key the drive before injuring his ankle on a two-yard run with 4:23 left in the half. Gallegos drilled his 45-yard field goal to cut the deficit to seven at 20-13 with 3:58 left in the half.
“Anytime we get on the other side of the 50, we know we’ve got a chance with Aaron,” Baker stated. “He’s special.”
There would be three more touchdowns put on the board before halftime.
Carlisle pooch kicked the kickoff and Timpson’s Trey Davis fielded It at the 30 and went 70 yards to give Timpson a 27-13 lead with 3:45 on the clock.
The Indians then went 75 yards in 10 plays with Turner scoring on a 23-yard run. Gallegos missed the PAT due to a bad hold, but the Tribe had narrowed the margin with 45 seconds left in the half.
It took Bussey just three plays to go the distance. Following an incomplete pass on first down, Bussey ran for 21 yards and then scored on a 43-yard gallop for a 34-19 lead with four seconds left in the half.
Timpson put 20 unanswered points on the board in the second half. Bussey had a 79-yard touchdown run and Courtney scored on a 36-yard run and LT Washington closed out the scoring with a six-yard run.
“We’re not going to make any excuses, we didn’t play very well and they’re a good football team,” Baker said. “Their quarterback is a special player. They’ve got a lot of speed and we didn’t have quite as many weapons.”
“I was extremely proud of Jamion, I thought he played his tail off the entire game. He carried a lot more load for us tonight than he’s used to. We lost another threat when Matthew hurt his ankle, but before that he had a great game, breaking passes and scrambling and throwing the ball.”