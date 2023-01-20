Both the boys and girls varsity teams for Tatum and West Rusk grabbed victories and the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions wrapped up their season with a win as part of Tuesday night’s basketball highlights.
Tatum Lady Eagles 56, Jefferson 31: Aundrea Bradley (16 points), Kamdyn Scott (14) and Patience Price (nine) led the Lady Eagles in points scored in their dominant win over Jefferson which saw them leading 35-9 by halftime. Jefferson made a determined effort to catch them in the third but the Lady Eagles picked up the pace again to wrap the game up comfortably 25 points ahead.
The Lady Eagles are 7-0 as of Tuesday and will travel to Troup next Tuesday for a 6:15pm game.
Tatum 79, Jefferson 58: The night began with fairly balanced scoring between Tatum and Jefferson, who make up the top two teams in their district. The score was 13-13 near the end of the first quarter when EJ Loyd netted a three-pointer as the buzzer went off. That set the tone for the rest of the half. The Tatum home crowd’s excitement revved up, spurring the Eagles to score 21 points over Jefferson’s 16 in the second. It ended with another three-pointer in the air as the buzzer went off, this time by Cayden Tatum after he nimbly made a steal.
The fast-paced third quarter was the Eagles’ highest-scoring one in which they netted 26 to Jefferson’s 14. The fourth quarter began slow but the Eagles found their rhythm again, adding another 16 points. A dramatic dunk by Caleb Smith, the team’s lone senior, served as an exclamation point in the final seconds.
Top scorers for the Eagles were Tatum (17) and JaCorey Bradley (16). Loyd, Jordan Chambers and Cooper Whiteus each added 11. The win ended Jefferson’s own undefeated district record and the 6-0 Eagles are in first place. Their road game against Troup will start at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
West Rusk Lady Raiders 59, Elysian Fields: The Lady Raiders’ 18 and 17 points scored in the first two quarters gave them a formidable 35-15 lead by halftime. They added 15 more in the third and nine in the fourth as their defense only gave up 13 points for the Lady Yellowjackets. Top scorers for West Rusk were Kimora Pryor (17), Keke Murphy (12) and Piper Morton (12). They had 55 rebounds as a team, with Pryor, Murphy and Morton getting 10 each.
The Lady Raiders moved to 3-4 in district and will play Waskom 6:30 p.m. on Friday at home.
West Rusk 65, Elysian Fields 47: The Raiders made 47 rebounds as a team, with 14 of those by Jason Farquhar and eight by Geremiah Smith. Jimmie Harper led in scoring with 20 points, followed by Farquhar (17), Smith (10) and Cole Jackson (nine).
The Raiders are 2-3 as of Tuesday and their home game against Waskom will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Overton Lady Mustangs 38, New Summerfield 23: An evenly matched first quarter followed by strong showings in the second and third quarters propelled the Lady Mustangs to another district win. Sarah Emery led in points scored with 12, with more added by Brylie Smith (eight), Kayla Nobles (six) and Alex Brown (six). Nobles made nine of the Lady Mustangs’ 19 rebounds.
The Lady Mustangs move to 5-2 as of Tuesday and will play an away game against Douglass at 5 p.m. next Tuesday.
Overton 35, New Summerfield 49: The Mustangs made a determined effort against the second-place Hornets, ending the first half behind them 16-21. However the Hornets picked up the pace from there and the Mustangs soon fell too far behind to catch up. Top Overton scorers were Joey Zalman (10), Jayden Edwards (nine), Bryce Still (8) and Isaiah Hawkins (8). They made 20 rebounds with seven by Hawkins and six by Zalman. Overton is 3-3 in district and their road game against Douglass will begin at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
Henderson Lady Lions 30, Spring Hill 39: A fierce effort in quarter two gave the Lady Lions a 17-16 lead at halftime but a renewed push by the Lady Panthers in the third made their lead disappear. They were outscored 4-12 and 9-11 in the third and fourth. The Lady Lions’ district record is 0-7 as of that loss. Up next is a home game against Gilmer starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Henderson 44, Spring Hill 66: Tuesday’s loss puts the Lions at 0-5 in district and their following home game against Gilmer will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Carlisle Lady Indians 14, Douglass 89: A tough loss to the first-place Douglass Lady Indians moves Carlisle to 1-6 in district. Their next opponent will be Alto at 5 p.m. on Friday at home.
Carlisle 27, Douglass 98: The Carlisle Indians also stumbled against the undefeated, first-place Douglass Indians and move to 2-3 in district. Their home game against Alto will start at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions 41, Tyler Classical Academy 16: The Lady Lions team got to wrap up their season on a good note with their Tuesday night win. Jayden Pierson led the way in points scored with 16. Also adding to the final tally were Jalynn Peery (eight), Alyvia Page (six), Alison Riley (five), EmmaLeigh Stroman (four) and Itzel Mata (two). Their overall record this season was 2-10.