Tatum takes down Jefferson

JEFFERSON - The Tatum Eagles scored touchdowns the first four times they got the ball in the first quarter and defeated the Jefferson Bulldogs 56-20. Tatum led 28-7 after one, 42-14 at the break, and 49-20 after three. Tatum AD and HFC Jason Holman liked the quick start. “I was very pleased with our effort to begin the game. That is something that we have been working on all year. We were able to run the ball effectively and that, in turn, opened up the playbook for us,” he added. As far as big players for the game, Holman appreciated the play of several Eagles.
“Kendall Williams had a big game offensively with 112 yards receiving and 2 TD's,” stated Holman. “He also had some huge returns in the kicking game that were called back due to penalties,” he added.
Williams contributed on the first play. Tatum received the opening kickoff and he returned it 18 yards. The Eagles started at their 24. Two Daymien Smith runs 12 and 64 yards had them in the endzone and the game was less than a minute old. Jose Ventura kicked his first of eight PAT’s for the night andTatum led 7-0.
Starting at their own 32, the Dawgs went three and out and went into punt formation. The snap from center was over the head of Bulldog punter Domonik Rivers who finally chased it down and fell on the ball. The Eagles had a first and goal at the Bulldog five. Three plays later Smith bulled over from the one. Eagles 14-0.
Jefferson again went three and out, punted and the Eagles started again. This time Tatum went 64 yards in six plays. RB Jacoby Norris had runs of 26 and 20 before QB Kendric Malone found Williams from 23 for the score. With the Ventura PAT, Tatum led 21-0. The only blemishes on the drive were two procedure penalties and three Malone incompletions. On the night Malone passed for 118 yards and two scores and Norris ended the night with 138 rushing yards and two scores.
On their next possession, the Dawgs again went three and out, and Rivers’ fourth-down punt was blocked by Tatum’s Jackson Richardson. Starting at the 11, Tatum RB Quentin Harmon dashed for nine, and on second down Malone went the final two for the score. It was his first of two rushing touchdowns for the night. With the PAT, Tatum 28-0 at the 3:08 mark of the first.
On the defensive side of the ball, Coach Holman liked the play of Jeremiah Lawson. “Defensively, Jeremiah Lawson played well with 3 Solos, 1 Assist, 1 TFL, 1 Sack, and 1 recovered fumble and was our Defensive Player of the Game,” stated Holman. In addition to his blocked punt, Richardson recorded ten tackles for the night.
On their next possession. Jefferson QB Chris Bowman connected with WR Erik Burns for a five-yard gain, but the next two plays went for naught and the Dawgs faced a fourth and five at their 36. From punt formation, a pass from blocking-back Ronald Garrett to TE Dylan Washington was completed to advance to the Tatum 46. Bowman then connected with WR Luke McMullen who took it to the house. The Rivers PAT at 1:32 of the first cut the Eagle lead, 28-7. McMullen would add another score in the second when he returned a Tatum kickoff 96 for the score.
The Eagles added two more scores in the second. They went 81 yards in seven plays with Malone again connecting with Williams with a highlight-reel catch and run of 31 and a 14-yard completion for the score. Tatum also ran the “two-minute drill” to perfection.
The Eagles got the ball at their 17 with 1:20 left until twirling time. Tatum then went 83 yards in 11 plays. Harmon had runs of 20, 14, 12, five, and eight. A pass to Remington O’Brien went for six. Malone took it to the house from 18 with two seconds left. At the half, Tatum 42-14.
To open the fourth the Bulldogs went on a sustained drive of 77 yards and seven plays capped by a Bowman one-yard run for the score. The PAT was wide, Tatum 42-20.
Tatum would add a score in the third and another in the fourth. Following a fumble recovery, Norris would score from a yard out and in the fourth he would cap a 58-yard, seven-play drive with a four-yard run.
Last week's preparations in practice had a positive impact on the performance Friday night, especially the thought about starting fast. Holman stated, “We just kept hammering home the point. I think we were embarrassed by last week's lack of effort more than anything, and hopefully, that got our attention going forward.” This week the Eagles, 7-1, (3-1) return home for a big district clash and Senior Night. The week’s preparation will try to produce a similar result. “This week will be more of the same,” said Holman. “We are facing another opponent in White Oak that is fighting for a playoff spot, so we have to expect that we will get their best effort,” he concluded.