The Tatum Eagles kicked off their soccer district play with a 0-7 loss to the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday.
Sophomore Walter Gonzales made some noise on the field as he made four steals.
C. Cadena, Adrian Olguin, and Alexis Sandoval all contributed four steals each.
Senior C. Bessey made one shot attempt and recorded two steals.
Eric Bondurant made one steal.
Giani Garza made one shot on goal.
Alan Chavez made two shot attempts and one shot on goal.
Tatum goalkeeper Malachi Ward recorded 18 saves.
With this loss, the Eagles’ overall record is bumped down to 5-4 and hold fifth place in the district so far.
The Eagles continued district play against the Center Roughriders on Tuesday night, but results were not avaliable before press time.
Next week, Tatum will travel to Henderson and face the Lions in another district match at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. As of press time, Henderson holds a 4-4-1 overall record and opened district play against the Carthage Bulldogs on Tuesday. Results from the match were not avaliable before press time.